News

German police seize 250 guns, ammunition from ‘far-right sympathiser’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Police in Germany have seized about 250 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from a suspected far-right sympathiser.
Officers in the northwestern state of Lower Saxony said the weapons were found in the Seevetal area, just south of Hamburg, during a search on Friday evening, reports Reuters.
In a short police statement on Saturday, investigators said that “due to the overall circumstances”, they assumed the man was “right-wing”.
It added that the search was conducted “on the basis of security against the suspicion of a violation of the Weapons Act and the War Weapons Control Act”.
It continued: “In addition to long, short and war weapons, several thousand rounds of ammunition were also seized.
“Due to the ongoing investigations, no additional information can currently be given on the matter.”
Far-right violence has caused increasing concern in Germany over recent years.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Boko Haram: Adamawa group expresses gratitude to Buhari on restoration of normalcy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

….tasks President to seal return of peace with infrastructure The Adamawa Good Conscience Coalition (AGCC) has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for restoring normalcy to the state with the help of the military. According to the group, the era of violent raids by Boko Haram, bloodshed, abductions and destructions are all in the past […]
News Top Stories

FG to Nigerians: COVID-19 has come to stay with us

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Regina Otokpa Abuja The Federal Government, yesterday, warned Nigerians to adhere strictly to the precautionary protocols put in place to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic as the virus might last longer than any one had ever expected due to its contagious nature.   Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss […]
News

A’Ibom NUJ boycotts Fani-Kayode’s press conference

Posted on Author Reporter

  The state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Akwa Ibom state has directed its members to boycott a press conference planned for Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation. In a statement on Friday, the chapter asked journalists not to attend any activity organised by the former minister. Fani-Kayode announced his arrival in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: