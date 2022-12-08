Germany arrests 25 accused of plotting coup

Twenty-five people have been arrested in raids across Germany on suspicion of plotting to overthrow the government. The group of far-right and ex-military figures are said to have prepared for a “Day X” to storm the Reichstag parliament building and seize power, reports the BBC. A man named as Heinrich XIII, from an old aristocratic family, is alleged to have been central to their plans. According to federal prosecutors, he is one of two alleged ringleaders among those arrested across 11 German states. The plotters are said to include members of the extremist Reichsbürger [Citizens of the Reich] movement, which has long been in the sights of German police over violent attacks and racist and antisemitic conspiracy theories.
Related Articles
2023: PDP, Fintiri And The False Narratives
In months leading to both primary and general elections, the polity is always unnecessarily supercharged with outright and blatant falsehoods as well as the bogus claims of pretenders who have self-appointed themselves to the rank of preferred candidates. These people throw their negative and defeatist mentality about, using it to define their perennial aspirations which […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UNIBEN to Police: Intensify investigation on student’s rape, murder
Authorities of the University of Benin has expressed concern over the slow phase of the Police investigation into the rape and gruesome murder of a student, late Uwaila Omozuwa. In a statement, issued by Dr Benedicta Ehanire, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Lilian Salami, had complained about the slow phase […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Alimoso Country Club honours Awofisibe, three others
It was a night of celebration, conviviality and comradeship when the leadership of Alimoso Country Club honoured outstanding members of the community for their selfless service to the people of Alimoso and Nigeria at large. The President of the club, Chief Sabitu Olusola, said as part of its social responsibility, the club, which was founded […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)