Sports

Germany battle Portugal on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Germany battle Portugal on StarTimes

This weekend will be packed with exciting fixtures in EURO 2020 as the wounded Germany seek to rekindle their title chase when they clash with Portugal. StarTimes is offering a wide range of affordable watching options to ensure every home can enjoy the thrilling tournament.

StarTimes brings all the matches on Basic Bouquet (antenna users) for N1700 monthly or N160 daily, and Smart Bouquet (dish users) for N2200 monthly or N200 daily. New subscribers can get StarTimes dish and decoder kit for N8900 to see all the EURO 2020 matches live in HD.

On Saturday, Group F’s Group of Death will provide an exciting match with Portugal facing Germany at 5 pm on StarTimes World Football channel. Portugal beat Hungary 3-0 in their opening game, with Raphael Guerreiro opening the scoring before Ronaldo scored twice to take his European Championship haul to an all-time record of 11 goals. Germany lost their opening game against world champions France 1-0.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

NWFL scraps 2019/2020 season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…urges great outing at CAF Women Champions League The management committee of the Nigeria Women Football League led by Aisha Falode, in conjunction with women clubs owners and managers, have unanimously agreed to scrap the 2019/2020 season, in the three tiers of the women’s league, for sake of protecting the health of the players and […]
Sports

592 athletes for Osom Games

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A record number of 592 athletes drawn from 9 Military and paramilitary agencies will take part in 15 sports at the 4th edition of the One Service, One Medal Games which gets underway in Abuja on Wednesday January 20th to 24th. According to a statement by the Media Office of the Minister of Youth and […]
Sports

Fernandes named Premier League Player of the Month for June

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League player of the month for June. The Portuguese playmaker has been an integral figure in United’s strong recent form, which culminated in a 3-0 win at Aston Villa on Thursday night as they became the first team in Premier League history to win four successive games by […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica