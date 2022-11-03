Sports

Germany forward, Timo Werner; Japanese defender, Yuta Nakayama to miss World Cup

Germany forward Timo Werner is out of the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an ankle injury that will keep him out until 2023.

The 26-year-old was withdrawn after 19 minutes of RB Leipzig’s 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, reports the BBC.

The former Chelsea striker, who has returned to form this term, has scored 24 goals in 55 appearances for Germany

Germany’s first World Cup match is against Japan on November 23.

Werner was part of the Germany squad at the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.

And in a related development, Huddersfield Town and Japan defender Yuta Nakayama will miss the World Cup after being ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.

The 25-year-old had been named in his country’s 26-man squad for this month’s tournament in Qatar.

However, he had to be stretchered off before half-time in Wednesday’s 2-0 home defeat by Sunderland.

“It is a huge blow to lose Yuta for such an extended period,” Terriers boss Mark Fotheringham said.

“We will be supporting him every step of the way throughout his rehabilitation.

“He is an incredible character with such an admirable work rate and enthusiasm, and that spirit will put him a great position to come through this period as quickly as possible.”

Also Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is expected to be ruled out until after the World Cup with a foot injury, says manager Jesse Marsch.

The Colombia international sustained the injury during Leeds’ 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in October.

The 23-year-old missed his side’s Premier League win over Liverpool on Saturday because of the problem.

“Sinisterra has a foot injury that turns out to be more than what we thought it was,” Marsch said.

“He wasn’t making the progress we expected so we did a scan. He is probably out until after the World Cup break.”

Marsch, whose side face Bournemouth on Saturday, said his player had damaged a ligament in his foot and doctors had been hopeful it had not ruptured.

The World Cup starts on November 20 and will run until December 18.

Sinisterra joined Leeds in the summer transfer window from Feyenoord for a reported £21 million.

 

