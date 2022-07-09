Sports

Germany hammer Denmark to make strong Euros start

Eight-time European champions Germany got their Euro 2022 campaign off to a flying start by hammering Euro 2017 runners-up Denmark at a sold-out Brentford Community Stadium.

Goals from Bayern Munich team-mates Lina Magull and Lea Schuller put the Germans on course for victory in the first heavyweight showdown of the tournament.

Felicitas Rauch twice struck the bar in the space of three first-half minutes for Germany before the lively Magull fired past keeper Lene Christensen for her 20th international goal.

Schuller headed the second from a corner and Wolfsburg’s Lena Lattwein made it 3-0. Germany added a fourth through substitute Alexandra Popp.

On a disastrous night for Denmark, they finished with 10 players after substitute Kathrine Kuhl was sent off for a second yellow card in the dying moments.

With Group B rivals Spain defeating Finland 4-1 earlier on Friday, Germany moved into top spot before their match with La Roja next Tuesday.

It was a statement win by Germany who would have won by a more handsome margin but for Christensen.

Magull might have had a hat-trick but the Denmark keeper made a string of fine saves to keep her side in the game before Germany struck three times in the second half.

“We played an outstanding game,” said Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. “We were incredibly dominant and aggressive.”

 

