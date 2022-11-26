Germany look to Muller for redemption

Germany are on the brink of crashing out of the FIFA World Cup in the group stage for the second consecutive time but the experience of veterans like Thomas Muller can help them forestall the impending calamity. They face Spain on Sunday in their second group game and nothing short of victory will brighten their chances of progressing into the next round after they lost their opener 2-1 to Japan.

Muller played in that infamous loss to the Japanese but the young lads in the squad will certainly hope he can guide them to victory against Spain who are in rampaging form. The Spaniards demolished Costa Rica 7-0, the biggest win in the Match Day 1 and pundits are wondering how the flappy Germans can stop stellar Spain.

Muller is one of the most deco r a t e d footballers in history having won any t r o p h y available for both club and country, playing pivotal roles in all of them. Muller is the seventh-leading scorer in German international history (he’s five goals from third) and the football juggernaut’s most decorated player with 32 major team honours for club and country, including two Champions League crowns, two Club World Cups and a record 11 Bundesliga titles. No one has more assists in a Bundesliga career or season, and he’s hit double- digit goals on 11 occasions, surpassing 20 in a single club campaign four times.

He was the highest scorer for Germany as they claimed the 2014 edition of the World Cup and could have won the Golden Shoe back-to-back if he had added one more goal to his five’; he had first clinched the accolade in 2010. Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated headlines after he netted against Ghana which made him the first player to have scored in five different editions of the World Cup but it is hard to find the reasons why Muller doesn’t get the right kind of appreciation for his achievement. Coming into this tournament, just seven men have scored more goals at the finals than Muller’s 10, and they’re all retired.

He was the leading career World Cup marksman in Qatar by three over Ronaldo and Luis Suárez, neither of whom has won the trophy or scored in a World Cup knockout match. Notably, Lionel Messi hasn’t scored past the tournament’s group stage, either. But Muller has done it five times. The Bayern Munich legend is a brilliant, all-around attacker who doesn’t necessarily do magical things with the ball.

He makes magic with his movement, awareness and knack for looking like he can see passes, runs and vulnerabilities before they occur. A modern-day unorthodox predator is hard to play against on his good day. He would have wanted to make another bold statement in this year’s edition but he hasn’t started on a good note and will want to kick-start his campaign with a good show against perennial rivals Spain and inspire Die Mannschaft to a victory that will guarantee their stay in Qatar.

