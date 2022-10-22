Germany, Nigeria sign €86.5m bilateral agreement

The government of Germany has signed an undertaking with the government of Nigeria for an €86.5 million bilateral technical and financial cooperation for the next two years. The financial provision is in five core areas of Sustainable, Economic Development, Training and Employment; Climate and Energy; Trans- formation of Agric-Food Systems; Health, Social Protection and Population Policy and Peace Building and Conflict Prevention. In addition, the sums of 2.0 million euros will be for Special Initiative One World – no Hunger (SEWOH) and 10.0 million euros for Special Initiative on Forced Displacement are planned in 2022.

The agreement was signed by the leaders of the delegations of both countries at the end of a two-day Nigeria-Germany Bilateral Government Negotiations held in Berlin, Germany. Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba represented Nigeria while Mr Christoph Rauh, Director Africa, German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) represented the Federal Republic of Germany.

The event was witnessed by the Nigerian Deputy Head of Mission in Germany, Ambassador Ingekem Regina Ocheni, and representatives of the Federal Ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Agriculture and Rural Development and Power; Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria; National Primary Health Care Development Agency; Plateau Peace Building Agency; Abuja Municipal Area Council and Development Bank of Nigeria.

