News

Germany, Nigeria sign €86.5m bilateral agreement

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The government of Germany has signed an undertaking with the government of Nigeria for an €86.5 million bilateral technical and financial cooperation for the next two years. The financial provision is in five core areas of Sustainable, Economic Development, Training and Employment; Climate and Energy; Trans- formation of Agric-Food Systems; Health, Social Protection and Population Policy and Peace Building and Conflict Prevention. In addition, the sums of 2.0 million euros will be for Special Initiative One World – no Hunger (SEWOH) and 10.0 million euros for Special Initiative on Forced Displacement are planned in 2022.

The agreement was signed by the leaders of the delegations of both countries at the end of a two-day Nigeria-Germany Bilateral Government Negotiations held in Berlin, Germany. Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba represented Nigeria while Mr Christoph Rauh, Director Africa, German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) represented the Federal Republic of Germany.

The event was witnessed by the Nigerian Deputy Head of Mission in Germany, Ambassador Ingekem Regina Ocheni, and representatives of the Federal Ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Agriculture and Rural Development and Power; Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria; National Primary Health Care Development Agency; Plateau Peace Building Agency; Abuja Municipal Area Council and Development Bank of Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wicked people behind recent attacks on churches –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the recent attacks on churches in Ondo and Kaduna states were the handiwork of wicked people in the country. This came as he described as unacceptable moves by some disgruntled elements in the society to put the secular nation under unnecessary religious stress. Calling on Nigerians, regardless of their religious […]
News

Cultists seize parts of Aba, residents beg police to return

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Helpless by activities of marauding cultists and robbers that have occupied parts of Aba, Abia State, residents of the town have pleaded with the state police command to help secure the city. Speaking to New Telegraph yesterday, residents from Ndiegoro, Over-Rail and Ogbor-Hill axis of Aba, lamented that cultists and criminals are rampaging in their […]
News

APC loses two senators to PDP, APGA gains one from PDP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Two frontline members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senate Majority Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, and Adamu Aliero, have officially defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The formal defections of the two APC senators from Kebbi State was conveyed in two separate letters addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and read at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica