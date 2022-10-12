Sports

Germany pip Flamingos 2-1 in FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup opener

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The Nigerian U-17 female team, the Flamingos, surrendered a lead to allow their German counterparts secure a 2-1 win in their opening group match of the ongoing 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India. The Nigerian girls raced to an early lead through Miracle Usani who scored in the 28th minute when she drilled a low shot from a free kick. The goal was against the run of play as the Gerrmans were bossing the game with ball possession of 60 to 40. Although Opeyemi Ajakaye had come close, hitting the post, Alber had two chances for Germany, first denied by Faith Omilana, and then the German striker headed wide. Omilana also tipped off Janzen’s shot. However, shortly after the break, Germany found the equalizer after Stoldt got a touch from a cross to bring her team level.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

CAFCC: Rivers Utd depart for Equatorial Guinea Friday

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers United will depart for Equatorial Guinea on Friday 27th November for the 1st leg of their preliminary round CAF Confederation’s cup tie against Futuro Kings on Saturday. The team will depart for the city of Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea via a chartered flight. The match is slated for Futuro de Mongomo Stadium Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea […]
Sports

SEE VIDEO: Buhari in video call with Super Eagles’, charges them to win AFCON trophy

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday morning gave a pep talk to the Super Eagles, ahead of their second round match against Tunisia in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari via video conference from the Presidential Villa, spoke with Coach Augustine Eguavoen, Captain Ahmed Musa, […]
Sports

Rohr frustrated at sacking before Afcon

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gernot Rohr said on Monday he felt “huge frustration” following his sacking as Nigeria coach weeks ahead of the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Rohr was dismissed on Sunday due to poor performances with the biennial African tournament in Cameroon between 9 January and 6 February. “It’s a huge frustration, but I don’t […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica