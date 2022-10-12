Germany pip Flamingos 2-1 in FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup opener

The Nigerian U-17 female team, the Flamingos, surrendered a lead to allow their German counterparts secure a 2-1 win in their opening group match of the ongoing 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India. The Nigerian girls raced to an early lead through Miracle Usani who scored in the 28th minute when she drilled a low shot from a free kick. The goal was against the run of play as the Gerrmans were bossing the game with ball possession of 60 to 40. Although Opeyemi Ajakaye had come close, hitting the post, Alber had two chances for Germany, first denied by Faith Omilana, and then the German striker headed wide. Omilana also tipped off Janzen’s shot. However, shortly after the break, Germany found the equalizer after Stoldt got a touch from a cross to bring her team level.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...