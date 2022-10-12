Germany pip Flamingos 2-1 in FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup opener

The Nigerian U-17 female team, the Flamingos, surrendered a lead to allow their German counterparts secure a 2-1 win in their opening group match of the ongoing 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India. The Nigerian girls raced to an early lead through Miracle Usani who scored in the 28th minute when she drilled a low shot from a free kick. The goal was against the run of play as the Gerrmans were bossing the game with ball possession of 60 to 40. Although Opeyemi Ajakaye had come close, hitting the post, Alber had two chances for Germany, first denied by Faith Omilana, and then the German striker headed wide. Omilana also tipped off Janzen’s shot. However, shortly after the break, Germany found the equalizer after Stoldt got a touch from a cross to bring her team level.
Related Articles
CAFCC: Rivers Utd depart for Equatorial Guinea Friday
Rivers United will depart for Equatorial Guinea on Friday 27th November for the 1st leg of their preliminary round CAF Confederation’s cup tie against Futuro Kings on Saturday. The team will depart for the city of Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea via a chartered flight. The match is slated for Futuro de Mongomo Stadium Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea […]
SEE VIDEO: Buhari in video call with Super Eagles’, charges them to win AFCON trophy
President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday morning gave a pep talk to the Super Eagles, ahead of their second round match against Tunisia in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari via video conference from the Presidential Villa, spoke with Coach Augustine Eguavoen, Captain Ahmed Musa, […]
Rohr frustrated at sacking before Afcon
Gernot Rohr said on Monday he felt “huge frustration” following his sacking as Nigeria coach weeks ahead of the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Rohr was dismissed on Sunday due to poor performances with the biennial African tournament in Cameroon between 9 January and 6 February. “It’s a huge frustration, but I don’t […]
