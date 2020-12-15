News

Germany pledges support for Nigeria Customs on border management

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Republic of Germany has pledged to assist Nigeria in training officers of the Nigeria Customs Service in efficient border management of the country.

 

This disclosure was made yesterday by the First Secretary of the Embassy of Germany, Mr. Bernt-Michael Gelpke, in Abuja. Gelpke spoke when he led a team from the Embassy and German International Corporation Agency (GIZ) and ECOWAS to Nigerian Customs Headquarters to donate COVID-19 health kits worth N10 million to Nigeria Customs.

 

He said his country was interested in partnering with Nigeria in the area of border management to boost the efficiency of Customs officers who were making sacrifices to safeguard the nation’s borders.

 

According to him, the donation 6,000 facemasks, 16,600 disposable hand gloves and 150,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, was to demonstrate his country’s readiness to match action with words. He also added that personnel of the Customs Service, who were always in the frontline at various borders interacting with foreigners, who come into the country needed to be properly protected against COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Also speaking, ECOWAS Commissioner of Trade, Custom Union and Free Movement of Persons, Mr. Konzi Tei, who was in the team, said Germany was one of the reliable development partners that had assisted different countries who were members of the ECOWAS.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

