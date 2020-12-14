Germany pledges support to Nigerian Customs on border mgt 

…donates N10m worth of COVID -19 health kits

The Federal Republic of Germany has pledged to assist the Nigerian Customs Service in the border management of the country.

This disclosure was made on Monday by the First Secretary of the Embassy of Germany, Mr. Bernt-Michael Gelpke in Abuja.

Gelpke spoke when he led a team from the Embassy to the Nigerian Customs Headquarters to donate COVID-19 health kits worth N10 million to them.

He stated that his country was interested in partnering with Nigeria in the area of border management, to boost the efficiency of Custom officers who are making sacrifices to safe guard the nation’s borders.

According to him, the donation of 6,000 face masks,16,600 disposable hand gloves and 150,000 hand sanitizers was to demonstrate his country’s readiness to match action with words.

He also added that personnel of the Customs Service, who are always in the frontline at various borders interacting with foreigners who come into the country, need to be properly protected against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also speaking, ECOWAS Commissioner of Trade, Custom Union and Free Movement of Persons, Mr. Konzi Tei, who was in the team, said Germany was one of the reliable development partners that have assisted different countries who members of the ECOWAS.

