Germany supports Naija Climate Now to develop tech-driven solutions in Nigeria

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The German government, through the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Lagos, has joined Creative Youth Community Development Initiative (CYCDI) – Solution17 for Climate Action and the United Nations Information Centre for Nigeria (UNIC) to promote Climate Change Adaptation as a build-up to the crucial COP26 – UN Climate Change Conference, scheduled to hold in Glasgow between November 1 and 12, 2021.

The campaign, tagged #NaijaClimate- Now, which began in June is currently calling for doers, creators, innovators, scientists, students, youths, and entrepreneurs to design and implement solutions towards Climate Change Adaptation in Nigeria through tech-driven sustainable businesses and projects in climate smart agriculture, eco-friendly growers, waste to wealth, food processing programme, food preservation and others.

The registration, which was originally scheduled to close last month, has been extended to the end of August to allow wider registration and submission of solutions in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria. According to the Project Director of CYCDI – Solution17 for Climate Action, Foluke Michael, the project was designed to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and prevent a climate crisis. Solution17 for Climate Action has embarked on massive climate adaptation projects through Green Recovery to build back better in Lagos and Nigeria. Naija Climate Now was launched to support green businesses in climate smart agriculture, food processing, water resources, product value chain, tech for climate, biodiversity protection, and others. The support from the government of Germany will help promote the Green Entrepreneurs to champion Green Recovery in Lagos and across other Nigeria states.

It will also cover the training of 34 finalists, incentives for growers and some equipment to support climate action enterprises beyond the project life cycle. With registration now extended to August 31, Michael said that: “The project will welcome applications from anyone under 35 years old in Nigeria who has ideas or solutions. Submission can either be by individuals or teams. All eligible entrants must apply online. The processes include screening and interview sessions, presentation of finalists and a virtual innovation hub to develop and co-create climate change solutions.”

She adds that: Later in the year, the project will showcase Nigerian-made solutions and technologies to address climate change at a special COP26 Summit and Art exhibition.” The support by the German Government and United Nations through UNIC will reduce the rate of unemployment, poverty, zero hunger and climate change in Nigeria.

