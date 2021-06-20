Sports

Germany win thriller against Portugal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Germany got off the mark in style at Euro 2020 as they tore Portugal apart with an impressive attacking performance in Munich to throw Group F wide open.

 

Germany’s win means both sides now sit on three points, one behind group leaders France, heading into a pivotal final round of fixtures on Wednesday. Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens was the architect with a goal and an assist, earning an ovation from the Allianz Arena crowd as he was replaced just after the hour mark.

 

Cristiano Ronaldo had put the visitors ahead, continuing his record-breaking campaign with his third goal of the tournament and 12th European Championship strike of all time.

 

But two own goals in the space of five first-half minutes flipped an entertaining encounter in Germany’s favour, as first Ruben Dias and then Raphael Guerreiro turned into their own net.

 

The influential Gosens laid on a third immediately after the break with an inviting ball that allowed Kai Havertz to tap in from close range, before heading in Germany’s fourth himself. Diogo Jota poked in from Ronaldo’s cutback but the defending champions were unable to mount a comeback.

 

Germany host Hungary, who earlier on Saturday held France to a draw, while Portugal face the world champions in the final game with all four nations still able to progress.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Man United halt City’s 21-game unbeaten run

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Manchester United brought Manchester City’s sequence of 21 successive victories in all competitions to a crashing halt with an impressive derby victory at Etihad Stadium.   Pep Guardiola’s side still have what looks to be an unassailable 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League, but the manner in which United subdued a previously […]
Sports

Ajagba targets ‘dream fight’ with Joshua in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian h e a v y – w e i g h t boxer, Efe Ajagba, says it will be a dream come true to go head to head with Anthony Joshua in front of boxing lovers in Nigeria. Born in Nigeria, Ajagba is one of the fast-rising heavyweight boxers in the world, and he […]
Sports

Kada Kings rules 2021 President Beach Volleyball Cup

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Team Kada emerged champions in the U-18 Girls, U-19 Boys and men’s senior at the just concluded 2021 President Beach Volleyball Cup in Kaduna. Kada Emeralds beat Pro Spikers of Lokoja 2-0 (21-14, 21-19) to win gold in the U-18 Girls event while Goldening Spikers of Anambra zoomed pass Sokoto 2-0 (21-15, 21- 13) to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica