Gerrard hails Balogun as he extends Rangers’ contract

Leon Balogun, Super Eagles defender, has extended his contract with Rangers, Scottish Premiership club, until the summer of 2022.

The club confirmed Balogun’s one-year contract extension in a statement on its website on Friday.

The 32-year-old Nigerian defender has been a vital cog in the Rangers team that won the league for the first time in 10 years.

“Today is a very happy day and a very proud day announcing my contract has been extended for another year,” Balogun said.

“I am proud to be a part of this amazing club and I felt that pretty early on I had fallen in love with the club and the working environment, the way the players and the management staff work and the way the club is a big family, I am happy and proud that I can call myself a Rangers player.”

“One thing too, I was never going to leave before witnessing a full Ibrox Stadium, and if everyone was happy, I was going to stay.”

Steven Gerrard, Rangers FC manager, also heaped praise on the Super Eagles’ defender while describing him as a role model for younger teammates.

“His professionalism is obvious both on the field and in the dressing room as well. He is a role model for other players and has been a very positive influence within the squad,” said the former Liverpool midfielder.

“Although he is now 32, he can clearly continue to have a key influence in our squad for another year. I know that he is still ambitious to become a better version of himself and I know he is hungry for more success.”

Balogun joined Rangers from Wigan Athletic last summer. He has played a significant role for the Scottish champions so far this season, securing 28 appearances across three competitions.

