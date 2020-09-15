Sports

Gerrard rues missing Aribo, others to injury

Rangers Manager, Steven Gerrard, has rued the injury sustained by Super Eagles new boy, Joe Aribo, after he was ruled out of actions for six weeks following an ankle injury he sustained.

 

Gerrard’s fear was heightened by the loss of four of his players Leon Balogun, Ryan Jack, Brandon Barker and Alfredo Morelos to injuries.

 

Record-breaking Rangers wrote themselves into the history books with a seventh consecutive clean sheet in a 4-0 win over Dundee United.

 

“I’ve been really clear that we need to add so I think we maybe need to try to accelerate that,” he said. “Going off what I have just seen in the treatment room, there is definitely going to be two, if not three, missing for a couple of weeks.

 

We need to add pretty quickly so that our numbers are OK. “Leon Balogun felt tightness in his quad. Hopefully we’ve caught that one early.

 

We could have risked that one but there was no need as we had Fil Helander ready to come in.

 

“Ryan has a calf problem, which we’ll need to scan to see the extent of that. Brandon has done a hamstring, which is normally at least a couple of weeks.

