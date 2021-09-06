Get COVID-19 vaccine, Bauchi CAN tells members

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Bauchi State Chapter, Rev. Dr. Abraham Damina Dimeus, has urged members to make themselves available to take jabs of COVID-19 infection vaccine as good and obedient citizens.

The clergy made the called while addressing members of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) during the closing of the 2021 Annual Revival Service at All Saints Methodist Church, at Rafin Zurfi on Sunday in Bauchi. Demeus stressed that COVID-19 is real considering the evidence of victims particularly those who have died of complications of the infections, saying that: He said: “We cannot pretend not to be aware of the presence of the disease in our community.”

He lamented that the Christian community in the state has been labelled unsupportive of government in the fight against the spread of the infection, saying there is the speculations that some Christians are labelling the vaccination as antichrist a development he decried.

