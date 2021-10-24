Faith

Get equipped with the disciples devotional

Posted on Author Bishop Wale Adekoya Comment(0)

“For your heavenly father knows that you have need of all these things” – Mattew 6:32. Our heavenly father is a caring and loving father who knows our needs and is ready to provide and meet our needs if we can totally trust and have faith in his ability to provide. Jesus gave the illustration of birds and lily been cared for by our heavenly father. When was the last time you saw a bird that died of hunger? Our heavenly father who takes care of these less valuable beings will surely take care of you who is created in his image. What will anxieties or worry do for you? Nothing but bring destruction to your health.

” Do not be anxious but with prayer, supplication with thanksgiving make your request known to God and the peace of God will garrison your hearts” Phillipians 4:6. Instead of worry, go to the Lord in prayer and thank him in faith for provision.

Invest your energy in praise and prayer than anxieties and worry. Jehovah knows your needs and will provide. Trust him. Following the instructions state below, will bring transformation to your life:

  1. Be Born Again: You have to truly surrender your life to Jesus Christ so that things can begin to work for the better in your life.

  2. Prayer: Prayer is the key to receiving from the Lord. Spend quality time to regularly call for the help of God in your endeavors pursuit. If possible, add fasting to it. Pray the prayer points in this book and believe in God for a turnaround in your life. Matt. 7:7 “Ask and it shall be given you, seek and ye shall find; knock and it shall be opened unto you”

  3. Service: John 12:26 “If any man serve me, let him follow me, and where I am, there shall also my servants be: if any man serve me, he will my Father honor” You have to locate a place of service in the kingdom for help to locate you. When you are at your location of service your allocation of divine help will meet you. You can’t be a bench warmer in the house of the Lord and expect divine help. What are you doing for God? You have to be committed to service in the House of God.

    1. Humility: God always resists the proud and gives grace to the humble. Humility guarantees your lifting in the kingdom of God. Humility will qualify you for help before God and men, please humble yourself so that He may promote you. James 4:6 “But he giveth more grace. Wherefore he saith, God resisteth the proud, but giveth grace unto the humble Memory verse. Matthew 6:32. Read. Psalm 37 Prayer. Father deliver me from lack. Jehovah delivers me from the Spirit of doubt and anxiety. Oh Lord supernaturally provides me today.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Power to become unstoppable in life

Posted on Author Bishop Dr. Isaac Oludele

Matthew 28:18. And Jesus came unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. Acts 1:8.   But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: the and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, Samaria, and unto the […]
Faith

The spirit of worship

Posted on Author With Pastor Tosin

Worshipping is an important element in the church, our worship is through Jesus Christ to the Father in the strength of the spirit….Philippians 3 vs 3.rejoice in the Lord :Jesus should be our heart of love and praise in our worship.   True and acceptable worship can only be done in the heart and mind […]
Faith

Olukoya declares 21 prayers, 21 miracles to start ‘Ember’ months in 2020

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Founder, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide (MFM), Dr. Daniel.K Olukoya, has declared special prayer programme to usher in the Ember months. The anointed man of God is hopeful that the uncommon programme would bring about 21 unique miracles as ” the new season of uncommon blessings sets in from the month of September […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica