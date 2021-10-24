Get equipped with the disciples devotional

“For your heavenly father knows that you have need of all these things” – Mattew 6:32. Our heavenly father is a caring and loving father who knows our needs and is ready to provide and meet our needs if we can totally trust and have faith in his ability to provide. Jesus gave the illustration of birds and lily been cared for by our heavenly father. When was the last time you saw a bird that died of hunger? Our heavenly father who takes care of these less valuable beings will surely take care of you who is created in his image. What will anxieties or worry do for you? Nothing but bring destruction to your health.

” Do not be anxious but with prayer, supplication with thanksgiving make your request known to God and the peace of God will garrison your hearts” Phillipians 4:6. Instead of worry, go to the Lord in prayer and thank him in faith for provision.

Invest your energy in praise and prayer than anxieties and worry. Jehovah knows your needs and will provide. Trust him. Following the instructions state below, will bring transformation to your life:

Be Born Again: You have to truly surrender your life to Jesus Christ so that things can begin to work for the better in your life. Prayer: Prayer is the key to receiving from the Lord. Spend quality time to regularly call for the help of God in your endeavors pursuit. If possible, add fasting to it. Pray the prayer points in this book and believe in God for a turnaround in your life. Matt. 7:7 “Ask and it shall be given you, seek and ye shall find; knock and it shall be opened unto you” Service: John 12:26 “If any man serve me, let him follow me, and where I am, there shall also my servants be: if any man serve me, he will my Father honor” You have to locate a place of service in the kingdom for help to locate you. When you are at your location of service your allocation of divine help will meet you. You can’t be a bench warmer in the house of the Lord and expect divine help. What are you doing for God? You have to be committed to service in the House of God. Humility: God always resists the proud and gives grace to the humble. Humility guarantees your lifting in the kingdom of God. Humility will qualify you for help before God and men, please humble yourself so that He may promote you. James 4:6 “But he giveth more grace. Wherefore he saith, God resisteth the proud, but giveth grace unto the humble Memory verse. Matthew 6:32. Read. Psalm 37 Prayer. Father deliver me from lack. Jehovah delivers me from the Spirit of doubt and anxiety. Oh Lord supernaturally provides me today.

