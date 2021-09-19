Columnist Faith

Get equipped with the results of divine help

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in times of trouble.” -PS 46:1 Divine help brings a man out of trouble and prisons of life. Joseph came out of the within with the help of the butler who mentioned him to the pharaoh and then he entered the place. God is bringing tools into your place today.

 

There is no self-made man, we all have received help from one person or the other. The story of David’s getting to the throne cannot be complete without the role of Jonathan in his life. Through the scriptures, we read the wonderful stories of how men received Divine help and the glory of their manifestation.

 

What you need is divine help. In your career, ministry, or daily pursuit you need divine help. Supernatural help is what makes a man better than the other.

 

That is what is lacking in your life. But today your story is changing because God is sending help your way. Seven benefits of divine help

 

  1. Victory is assured when there is divine help. Battles are won with the help of the Lord- Isaiah 41:10: “Fear thou not; for I am with thee; be not dismayed for I am with your God; I will strengthen thee; yea I will help thee, yea I would uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.’’

Psalms 33:16,20 ‘’There  is no king saved by the multi-tap of a host, a mighty delivered deliver by much strength. Our soul waiteth ford the lord, He is our help and our shield’’

 

You can’t win the battles of life by your strength. You need the help of Jehovah’’. 2Chronicles 25:8 ‘’But if thou wilt go, do it, be strong for the battle: God shall make thee fall before the enemy: for God hath power to help, and to cast down.’’ Days of trouble comes to every man. But at such day and time. You need the help of God’s spirit that is the helper. Are you in a relationship with him? Do you know his voice?

 

  1. Deliverance in the day of trouble or contrary circumstances. Psalm 46:1 ‘’God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in time of trouble.’’ Ps 20:1-2 the Lord hears thee in the day of trouble; the name of the God of Jacob defend thee; sends thee help from the sanctuary, and strengthens thee out of Zion. Help comes from the sanctuary to those who are regular in the regular in the sanctuary. Have you visited His presence today?

 

  1. Divine provision ‘Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.’’ -Hebrew 4:16 Needs are met as a result of the overflow of God’s Grace. Divine help brings grace. All needs are supplied when there is divine help.

 

  1. Accomplishment and success. 2 chronicles 26: 15 “And he made in Jerusalem engines, invented by cunning men, to be on the towers and upon the bulwarks, to shoot arrows and great stones withdal.

 

And his name spread far abroad; for he was marvelously helped, till he was strong Uzziah was able to accomplish because God helped him.” Marvelously help is your portion today in Jesus

