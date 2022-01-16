Body & Soul

Get into groove with Royal Blue

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Get into groove with Royal Blue

Some of the Yuletide parties are gradually winding down, but there are a few events that would pop up once in a while in between getting back into work mood. Royal blue is the colour that can help get any fashionista back into the groove when needed. Royal blue is always classy and dazzling.

 

There is rarely any style that does not look gorgeous in royal blue. This is why it is often referred to as colour for Royals.

 

Royal blue dresses can be paired with silver or black accessories. Let these gorgeous photos inspire you to work on having a fashion forward wardrobe this 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Behold world’s most expensive cake worth N35bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

British-born designer Debbie Wingham created one of the world’s most expensive cakes with an exorbitant price tag of 75 million dollars. Rated at $75million, this cake is valued at 35, 625, 000,000 in Nigerian currency. The order came from an anonymous buyer from the UAE for his daughter’s joint birthday and engagement party. The cake […]
Body & Soul

Mercy Eke, Timini Egbuson, others at the launch of tequila-flavoured beer

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, Portfolio Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sarah Agha and other top socialites were the party lovers at the launch of Nigerian Breweries’ first tequilaflavoured beer, called Desperados.   As part of the lead-up to the exclusive unveil event at the EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, the brand […]
Body & Soul

Linda ikeji encourages young people with grass to grace story

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

When someone becomes successful, many forget their past struggles to the top. Some successful people don’t ever want to share their grass to grace story. They prefer to bury it it the past.   But Linda Ikeji is one successful blogger and business woman who is confident about her struggling days. In a recent post […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica