Get involved in politics for a difference, Osinbajo charges youth

Vi c e – P r e s i d e n t Yemi Osinbajo has charged youths to get involved in politics in order to make the change they desired. Osinbajo said this yesterday at a virtual forum where he interacted with Nigerian Fellows of the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders. The Fellowship is the flagship programme of the U.S. Government’s Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI).

Since 2014, nearly 5,100 young leaders from every country in Sub-Saharan Africa have participated in the Fellowship. Besides the Fellows of the Mandela Washington Fellowship, other participants at the meeting were the United States of America’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Mary Beth Leonard and the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, Mrs Maryam Uwais, among others. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo acknowledged that there were many youth who may not want to get involved in active politics but would prefer to intervene on the civil society levels.

Like this: Like Loading...