Get Osimhen at all cost, Zola tells Chelsea as Atletico join transfer race

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has enjoined the former English Premier League champions to break the bank for Victor Osimhen when the summer transfer window opens..

The 24-year-old striker, who reached 100 Club-record goals before Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his early career, has piqued the interest of top Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea, who are looking to bolster their attack. He has netted 18 goals to remain the leading scorer in Serie A as Napoli stay on course for a third Scudetto.

And Zola asked Chelsea to fight off competition from other big sides to capture ‘a complete striker’. “Chelsea would have a lot of competition (for Osimhen’s signature,” Zola told Sky Sports. “He’s a complete player. He’sapest. “I don’t know what going to happen. We will see.”

Meanwhile, Spanish La Liga club, Atletico Madrid, have entered the race t o sign the Super Eagles from Napoli. Although Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has publicly announced that the key striker is not for sale, and also planning to increase his salary in an effort to put a stop to any attempts to lure the striker away from Diego Maradona Stadium.

However, with an increased offer of selling Romelu Lukaku plus cash to the Parthenopeans, Chelsea has shown resolute determination to get the striker.

 

Meanwhile, according to IL Maltino, the Spanish club, Atlético Madrid are in the mix to capture the Super Eagles’ talisman after their scouts were spotted keeping an eye on him during Napoli’s match against Sassuolo.

 

