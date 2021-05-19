Get to know LittyKavinci, an emerging Ohioan talent

As a city in America’s Midwest, Ohio has a proud history of contributing to the wider national discourse on issues affecting Black emancipation and other critical subjects. It has also produced some of the most innovative rap acts that defined the creative explosion of the 2010s including Kid Cudi and TrippieRedd. Another artist is looking to put his name on the map from Akron, Ohio.

Rapper, LittyKavinci, better known as Litty, has been causing a storm in the Ohio rap circle for a while and is commanding increasing regional attention off the strength of his work which include “Literally“ featuring CJack and “Kapers“ helping him to mark his presence in the industry. Ar 22-year-old, he is primed for more success as his career evolves.

Already, he has put out one project, Litty Infinities, a conceptual reflection on his life and the factors that have brought him to this stage of his life. While it didn’t get commercial attention, it marked a critical success for the rapper who was able to flesh out his ideas and cues over ominous beats and ad-libs. To further establish himself, Litty is scheduled to put out a new project titled Vibes. The new project, housing 11 tracks and a bonus one, is one to watch out for as Litty brings more people into his universe.

