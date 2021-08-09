Get your facts right, sports enthusiast tells Dalung

Former Youth and Sports Development Minister, Solomon Dalung, has been told to always get his facts right before coming on air to criticize his successor, Sunday Dare.

Dalung, in an interview on national television, accused Dare of not building on the successes he (Dalung) recorded as Sports Minister.

Dalung said this “lack of patriotic political will to consolidate on the gains on the ground’ led to what he called numerous disappointments at the Tokyo Olympics.

“What successes is Barrister Dalung talking about?,” asked Udeme Enefiok, a sports enthusiast.

“Is it that of the crisis in some sports federations, especially in the AFN and NBBF that dogged the Sports Federations elections in 2017 when he was Sports Minister?

Dare inherited the crises and had to, at some point, appeal to World Athletics and the Confederation of African Athletics to wade into the crisis in the AFN.

“This appeal to the world and continental body for the sport heeded and sent a two-man reconciliation team to Nigeria joined via zoom by other officials from World Athletics.

What was the outcome of the peace mission? Shehu Ibrahim Gusau, former president of the AFN

