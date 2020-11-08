Body & Soul

Get your hats on like Chika Ike

Gorgeous Nollywood actress Chika Ike is one of
the most fashionable movie stars in Nigeria.
Not just because she wears the best fashion money can
buy, she knows what fits her figure and the right accessories that
suits her profile.
The actress to who launched her own make up line, ‘Chika Cosmetics’,
few months ago has found a special in her fashion lifestyle
for hats.
Whether its a bowler hat, fedora hats, beach hats or just a beret,
Chika Ike knows the exact occasion that calls for which.
The are like her new style identity. There is no kind of fashion
she has not paired hats with. It started with pairing simple hats
with casual outfits like crop tops and pants, then she went on to
switch the style by pairing the hats with dresses.
Now the hats is part of her every other look on social media.
Let the photos of her different looks with hats inspire you.

