Get your PVC to sustain democracy in Nigeria – Nasarawa speaker

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has urged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them vote for credible leaders and sustain democracy for good governance in the country.

 

Abdullahi in a press statement signed by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna, described the day as unique and historic in the journey of the nation and as such  worthy of celebration.

 

The speaker felicitated President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Abdullahi Sule and Nigerians on the occasion, advising Nigerians that are yet to register and obtained PVCs to ensure that they get theirs

 

