Getfit Technologies Uses Tech & Fashion To Advances Fitness For Millions Of Nigerians  

As Nigerians continue to grapple with the harsh realities of the global economic meltdown and the harsh aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Nigerians have adopted unhealthy eating habits. With the harsh economic realities, more and more people are struggling to eat, never mind eating healthy. Due to this fact, a lot more Nigerians are getting overweight, adding unhealthy fat to their bodies. When one also considers the number of women suffering from postpartum weight gain, it becomes clear that a solution is needed to keep Nigerians healthy, and help them burn unwanted fat. Enters Getfit.

 

Getfit is a Nigerian fitness wearables company with the mission to get more Nigerians and indeed Africans  back in shape. The company has a wide range of products that cater to various weight loss needs. From their waist trimmers that help women lose fat around the west and stomach region, to their arm trimmers that basically attends to burning fat around the arm and shoulder regions, Getfit has products and solutions that help women stay in shape. Other of their product ranges include fat breaker accessories, resistant bands, body shapers and supplements. They also stock smart watches, meal plans, and also sell combos. But the question then becomes; do these products work? To find out, I did a quick search on Google Map to read some reviews and hear from the proverbial horse’s mouth. Here are some things that their customers said:

 

Getfit Technologies Reviews

According to a user with the name Iam Nel, “This is the best waist trainer for weight  loss in Nigeria. You can get all kinds of waist trainers & shapewears. Excellent & Quality service.”

 

Ezeorah Chima, on the other hand noted that “By far the best fitness company in Africa

They attended to my fitness questions calmly in a passionate way. I bought a waist trainer and fitness watch for my wife and she loves it.”

 

Musa Hassan, another user who seems to have gotten a Getfit product for his aunt, said; “Getfit is the best waist trainer in Nigeria it works very well for aunty. It’s indeed a place to get all kinds of underwear and waist trainers in Abuja & Nigeria at large.”

 

Chika Anumudu says, “Their waist trainers are super effective. Been using for a couple of months now and results have been amazing. Introduced my friends too. Highly recommended .”

 

A look through the company’s Google My Business profile shows scores of positive reviews, meaning that the company’s products are effective to a degree.

 

 

Last Mile

According to information on Getfit’s website, their products can help one stay in shape with or without exercise. While I have not been able to ratify the veracity of this claim, what is very clear is that a lot of their products seem to work from the reviews available online. More information about Getfit products can be obtained on their website getfit.ng and their social media pages.

 

Our Reporters

