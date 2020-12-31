…Gets best regulatory information management award

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has received Best Regulatory Information Management award from the Lagos Public Relations Industry Gala and Awards (LaPRIGA Awards) held in Lagos. According to a statement from the Exchange, the award which was presented by Mr. Segun Mcmedal, Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Ms. Yeye Agnes Shobajo, Member, NIPR was received by Mr. Olumide Orojimi, Head, Corporate Communications, NSE. According to Chairman, Selection Panel, Muyiwa Akintunde, LaPRIGA Awards 2020, the award was presented to the NSE in recognition of its excellence in public relations and stakeholder engagement practices.

“Following our assessment of the Exchange’s activities and the positive feedback from relevant stakeholder groups, the Best Regulatory Information Management award is indeed well-deserved. We also recognise the efforts of the NSE to promote professionalism and influence the capital market community to adopt best in class practices in this regard.” Commenting on the award, Mr. Oscar Onyema, Chief Executive Officer, NSE, said: “We are indeed honoured to receive this recognition.

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19, which continues to affect the world economy, the exchange has demonstrated its resilience by maintaining seamless trading activities and business operations, whilst providing support to capital market stakeholders.

