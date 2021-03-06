Arts & Entertainments

Getting female artists shouldn’t be problem –Prince Kaybee

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

On Thursday, South African DJ and producer, Prince Kaybee joins fellow DJ and singer, Cuppy on Apple Music’s African radio show ‘Africa Now’ to talk about his latest album, ‘The 4th Republic’, how he selects collaborators, and Project Hope, an artist incubation programme he founded for women in the music industry.

The celebrity DJ and producer explained his reasons for setting up ‘Project Hope’. He said: “Project Hope’ is solely attracting women. And I feel like from the top of my head, especially in South Africa, if someone asked me who is the top female artist, I literally have to think about it, which is a problem, you know? “If I have to think about it, simply means we have a problem. So, we’re trying to change that narrative and give people more female art. And I feel like women are more…

“Well, according to me, in my experience, I feel like women are more committed than men in anything. It’s just that they need more.” Speaking on the challenge of being a producer and a DJ, Prince Kaybee said, “balancing between being a producer and a DJ, I think you do need other people’s music. For me, it goes way deeper than just playing my own music.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija Housemate, Prince, talks relationship with Tolanibaj

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Nelson Enwerem Prince, a recently evicted housemate of the 2020 Big Brother Naija TV show, says he would definitely like to continue a relationship with Tolanibaj outside the house. After a few weeks in the house, Prince and Tolanibaj became quite close, however, at the time Tolanibaj left the house, the status of their “relationship” […]
Arts & Entertainments

FG providing enabling environment for satellite TV operations – TStv

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

An indigenous pay television operator, TStv, has attributed its sustainability and growth to what it described as “enabling environment” provided by the federal government. The managing director of the local satellite television network direct-to-home pay tv provider, Mr. Bright Echefu, who stated this, Wednesday, at the organisation’s corporate headquarters in Abuja, said TStv would not […]
Arts & Entertainments

VICTOR OWA: I see myself holding AMAA or AMVCA for Best Actor in 3 years

Posted on Author ROSEMARY NWOSU

Talented Nigerian actor, Victor Owa, who has been featured in various movies like Aiyetoro Town, Dorothy, Relatives, Before Dawn, Ten Virgins and many more, in this interview with ROSEMARY NWOSU, talks about the struggle of being an actor. Excerpts… Describe the struggles involved in becoming an actor. The acting industry is the toughest industry in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica