Getting female artists shouldn’t be problem –Prince Kaybee

On Thursday, South African DJ and producer, Prince Kaybee joins fellow DJ and singer, Cuppy on Apple Music’s African radio show ‘Africa Now’ to talk about his latest album, ‘The 4th Republic’, how he selects collaborators, and Project Hope, an artist incubation programme he founded for women in the music industry.

The celebrity DJ and producer explained his reasons for setting up ‘Project Hope’. He said: “Project Hope’ is solely attracting women. And I feel like from the top of my head, especially in South Africa, if someone asked me who is the top female artist, I literally have to think about it, which is a problem, you know? “If I have to think about it, simply means we have a problem. So, we’re trying to change that narrative and give people more female art. And I feel like women are more…

“Well, according to me, in my experience, I feel like women are more committed than men in anything. It’s just that they need more.” Speaking on the challenge of being a producer and a DJ, Prince Kaybee said, “balancing between being a producer and a DJ, I think you do need other people’s music. For me, it goes way deeper than just playing my own music.

Like this: Like Loading...