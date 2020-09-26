Getting invitation from Rohr, dream come true –Slovia-based Yakubu

Newly-invited Super Eagles goalkeeper, Matthew Yakubu, in an interview with a radio station in Lagos, monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, has described his journey so far as a difficult one but happy to finally make it to the national team. Excerpts…

How did you react when you received the news of your invitation to the Super Eagles?

I wasn’t expecting it; although I have heard rumours of my invitation, I kept my fingers crossed. I was going for our last league game when I received a message from the coach, Gernot Rohr, he said he would love to invite me but I was surprised, very happy and impressed. I felt really good within me because every footballer’s dream is to play for their country, this is something I had been waiting for.

The final list became official days after you already had the knowledge of your invitation, what was the feeling like at your club?

When my team got the invitation, everyone was super happy because my team knows that I am the only one going for international assignment, although the other goalkeeper is going too, but his own is for U-21. I am the only one going to be playing for the main national team, during the evening training immediately after the official release of the list, they were all congratulating me all over and I told them it’s all about them because I cannot play football alone without the support of my teammates.

Your turnaround came just few weeks ago when you became the first choice of your team after the number one goalkeeper conceded six goals in a match……

Hopefully, I can maintain the form I am in at the moment.

What’s your relationship with another Nigerian, Adekuoroye Bankole?

He actually blew up what you are doing over there to the whole world. He is not a friend but a brother to me, because when I came to Europe, he was in the system before me. He really helped me, at times I go to his house to eat, he was there for me from the beginning, he always makes me understand why I am here in Europe, helped me to settle down, he did everything a senior man should do when you see a fellow Nigerian. It has not been easy for him doing all that, but he kept on doing it to make me feel at home. I really appreciate him.

How was it learning the ropes in Slovakia?

Actually, it all started when I went to the U-17 camp but I was dropped; an academy in Lagos picked me up and I started playing there, I was there for two y e a r s a n d a g a i n I went to the Flying E a g l e s c a m p but the coach didn’t want to see me because he already had his team. Then again, there was an open screening done for the team that was going to Togo for the WAFU Cup, I went there, and if I was not mistaken, we were like 13 goalkeepers and I was the only one that came from an academy, others came from the premiership and the pro leagues. We started the screening and we were told they needed just two goalkeepers out of all and I took it in good fate. We were asked to give our best and some people stopped coming but continued doing good, after the screening, they said we should go and those picked would be contacted, so one day my boss called me that I was to report in Abuja, I was happy that I made it. Getting to Abuja, most of the players that played the qualifiers returned to the team and it was indeed a tough test for me, Wale Oremade, myself and oth- ers went for the tournament, but unfortunately I didn’t get to play as we came second in Togo. When we returned, there was a break and later there was call up for the U-20 AFCON, I made the team with other three goalkeepers, when we came, I did my best despite the tough test but at the end I was dropped for the other three goalkeepers. After the AFCON, they qualified for the World Cup and in preparation for the World Cup, I was invited to the team again and I made the final 31 team list that went to Germany. It was going on well for me and I got to play two matches, but there was another goalkeeper that came from Italy, and at the end, I was dropped five days to the World Cup. I was devastated, it was a hard pill for me to swallow, I was crying in my room because it was too hard for me. However, the big boys in the team like Kingsley Michael, others came to me to encourage me, and I decided to let it go. It was a big surprise to all of them when I joined them for training the following day. It was there in Germany that my agent told me that I should come to Slovakia, but I knew that I was not in the right frame of mind so I might not be able to give my best. I went home and another call up came in preparation for African Games in Morocco, I went to that one alongside Ogundare Detan. The first game was against Burkina Faso, Detan was in goal, he however got injured early in the game and I went in to replace him and we won the game. The second game was against South Africa, we won also and later the host. We got to the final where we lost and from there I moved straight to Slovakia and that was how the career started. It wasn’t easy at the start.

What kind of goalkeeper are you and what will stand you out among other goalkeepers coming for the game against Tunisia and Cote d’Ivoire?

I think I just have to do what I know how to do best, I am good with my feet, I have long kick and good reflexes. While playing in the academy, I was taught a lot of things. One of the lessons was when Pep Guardiola first came to Manchester City and said he couldn’t work with Joe Hart because he couldn’t work with his feet, our coach brought that same philosophy the team and told me that if truly I want to play in Europe, then I have to learn how to play with my feet. At a time the coach brought some junior goalkeepers to intimidate me because then I was the most senior goalkeeper in the team. I was the only one in goal for most of the competitions, but at a time he dropped me, because he wanted me to learn, so I kept learning, when I made mistakes, he encouraged me. At some point you couldn’t play long kick at the academy; he kept on telling us to play from the back, so we all tried our best to learn and at some point we became the best team in Lagos State, that was how I learnt how to play from the back. Actually when I started football, I played as a striker.

Why did you convert from striker to a goalkeeper?

Actually it was in my first team, Pepsi Academy in Kaduna, there was a training we had, I was in the same team with one of the new invitees, Chidera Ejuke, we stayed opposite each other in Kaduna. During a training, all the goalkeepers were not around except one, and people were like who will be in goal. I was a kid then and I quickly ran to the post, they were playing some shots and I was saving them, so the trainer said I should be a goalkeeper. The next training, I was put in post but I started crying that I didn’t want to be a goalkeeper; he kept insisting that I am good enough to be a goalkeeper, since then I became a goalkeeper.

Have you called Ejuke ahead of meeting in Austria?

We spoke about it although we always talk as friends. We have been together since we were kids and now we are meeting in the Super Eagles again.

