Getting Management Gems published was quite challenging – Ajayi

Deji Ajayi is a writer, multidisciplinary professional and management mentor with expert knowledge in human resources, administration, training, employee relations among others. He is the author of the book, Management Gems. In this interview, he talks about his book, challenges of publishing, time management, leadership and others issues

After serving for about 25 years in the private sector, especially in a manufacturing company like the Nigerian Bottling Company, and having all the opportunities, I realized that I should be able to give back to the society and to put people who are still in the industry, I decided to come up with this small memento which will serve as a sort of impetus and motivator to those coming after us. So, this book is really about mentoring; it is about personal effectiveness. It is also about building good relationships while at work, while growing your career, so that people would be able to manage their career successfully. We have topics on various areas such as time management, how to manage, how to relate with your colleagues, how to build good relationships with your colleagues and your bosses so that at least you can achieve your target despite the time limit that you are given. And if you are not able to finish a certain assignment you try to find people who you can delegate to and also achieve that target. So, it’s about working with people; it’s about getting things done through people. There is also a topic on creating wealth, where people at work complain about not being able to be successful with the little they earn. The idea is that while you’re working, you can still make money from outside using your spouse, relatives and managing small businesses. I also talked about choosing a leadership style, tips on being a role model, tips on coaching and mentoring.

Who exactly is your target audience? While you were putting the book together, who are the classes of people you have in mind that will be the beneficiary of this book?

They are those that are the future leaders in a company; the youths who are the future leaders in an organization, those who are going to be motivated, who need mentoring and guidance, to be successful in their careers.

What makes this book unique?

It is very simple to read, and I gave practical day-to-day examples from my own experience. It is localized. There is a session there that talks about home front maneuvers. I also talked about time management.

As a young manager, what would you say was your greatest challenge?

The greatest challenge was when you put people into the job without proper training. For example, I was a sales manager, i was trained. They trained us around the country. But the nitty-gritty of the job was not really exposed to me by the time I got to the field. So, I had to learn on the field. Those people on the field are already ahead of you so you have to start running fast to catch up with them. I was coming from administration, so the best time you have is about three months of training, coaching, going to class, and so on. But the nitty-gritty is that by the time you get to the field you have to run fast and catch up with those on the field.

How would Management Gems stimulate interest in or promote creativity?

Management Gems will promote creativity in the sense that future and present Business Leaders will identify better ways of Managing their Associates to achieve results rather than the straight jacket ways. Secondly, Leaders will be able to integrate their work life with their personal life easily in this changing world of work. Thus creating the enabling environment for creative thinking leading to the achievement of Business goals.

Would you say that your experience inspired this book?

Yes. It is one of the things that inspired me to write the book. You have to motivate people to take their time and take steps to achieve their goals, not just throwing them into the field.

Apart from time management, creating wealth and leadership style, you also talked about Enduring Credentials and We and the Them Syndrome. Why are these so important?

Enduring credentials, that’s people don’t know what credential they should possess when they are starting their careers. For instance, some body goes in as an engineer and he just stays with his BSc. Engineering, whereas he doesn’t know that there should be professional qualifications like the Nigerian Society of Engineers, and so on. You still develop yourself further professionally, like those of us in Human Resources (HR), we went to the Institute of Management, Institute of Personnel Management. We went to SPHR School, which is the Society of Professional HR, in London, UK. You develop yourself better on the job. So, you are not only good at that job, you are good for professional institutes outside. You can also go to other organizations, don’t stay put in that environment. ‘The We Versus Them Syndrome’, there are so many aspects there. Then when we were working, we have people who are head-office people and those who are in locations like the flower factory and so on. Those in the locations factory just say ‘those in head-office are always passing orders because head-office people are the people that plan and set processes and policies, they then set those in the location factory to execute. So those in locations see those of us in the head-office as ‘them’. We also have examples of those who are living on the mainland and those who are living on the island. The bosses live on the island and the other managers live on the mainland. At times they fix meetings at 8am. It is easy for those on the island to come to the office and get there by 8am, but those on the island are the ones that have to struggle…

The issue of dip in reading culture, especially among the youths, continues to resonate at different forums. What have you done or doing differently to make the book available and get them to read it?

I have people who are already there, people who are in those industries. The HR managers are all over the place. They are the ones we are contacting, and we are going to use professional bodies such as the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, to get across to those people to let them know that this book is out. Also, I lecture MBA students in University of Ibadan School of Business in Ibadan. So I will go there and institutions to introduce the book to them.

After ‘Management Gem’ what next?

There is going to be another book, maybe on talent management or sales or selling in Nigeria.

Is this your first book?

Yes, this is my first book. I have written some articles and some notes for higher institutions. I am sure that to put this book together must have taken you some time, maybe months or one year. I don’t know how much justification you’ve done to paradigm shift currently in the global scene, for instance, the invasion of information technology (IT) in our work place, in our private home, and the COVID-19 challenge. How these affected some of the topics you’ve treated, including time management. Are they reflected?

Yes. I talk about using the phones, because at times you can do a lot on phones. But there is still a need for virtual meetings, do face to face meetings once in a while.

What were your challenges getting it published?

It was not so easy, because I also work as a consultant who had to publish over five books, and he has also worked with some other organizations. So we were working from time to time. But the challenge there was that in most cases when we sent a manuscript to him, he would have set some corrections and so on, he too has his own assignment, and he will send it to some of his assistants to amend. By the time they send it back to me, we realize that some of those things he told them to amend are still there. So it took time going back and forth, and I just realized that that’s part of the challenges of publishing. It is not about just rushing the bringing it out; it is about getting the best out. I also learnt something on the printing aspect. It is not just about printing; you also have to design the cover page separately.

Have you written all you need to write about management or will there be a sequel?

I have to write a sequel to this from time to time because people will be asking questions about what I have said, and suggest areas that I needed to have added and so on. You can never finish writing a book on management. For instance I gave an example of choosing your leadership style; there are so many other leadership styles that you can choose from.

