Getting ready for your next vacation

The year has started and everyone has various expenses on their minds. However, once major responsibilities have been sorted it is time to start planning for next year’s vacation as the earlier the better. Here are a few tips to prepare for your next holiday:

Start saving:

If you are one of those who does last minute.com you may not be able to afford the holiday of your dreams. You can actually have a holiday fund and start keeping money away towards your next holidays. If you are married then you and your spouse can discuss making joint contributions for your next holiday.

Start searching:

Start thinking of the kind of holiday you would want. Are you a tourist who likes adventure or would you rather just lay and be on the beach sipping a cocktail? Bear in mind you can combine both in one holiday. Cancun in Mexico for instance, is a great place to do both as the hotels along the lagoon and the coast, are great and there are tons of things to do. You can snorkel, swim with the dolphins, visit ancient Mayan ruins and the amazing Cenotes which are found only in Mexico. Whatever you want there’s a holiday for you.

Take time to research:

The internet has made it easy. Go to holiday sites and search for good discounts on holiday packages. The key is to start early and save. Also, do your research on transportation and child care services if you are travelling with young children. When planning holidays with children it is essential that you do your research in order to plan properly and ensure that you and the children have a great time, there are a lots of family resorts where the whole family will have loads of fun, remember the main essence is the time spent together, so look at different options and plan away.

Look inward:

Now a holiday does not mean you must be looking at ‘Obodo oyibo.’ One of my most interesting holidays was one spent in Lagos where I grew up. It was amazing we went to the beach and visited some fun spots. It was also cool for the children to see where I went to church, my school, and my childhood home. There are quite a few companies who exclusively package tours across the country follow them on Instgram to see all the amazing sites they visit across the country such as Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi State, Obudu Mountain Resort in Cross River State, Erin Ijesha Waterfalls in Osun State and the beautiful Gurara Waterfalls in Niger State. I have visited a few of these places on my own and with tour companies and they were all amazing trips.

Define your crew:

What kind of holiday are you planning? It could be a family holiday, a solo one, a baecation (one with your significant other) or one with your friends. Whatever it is make sure you have similar goals. If you are going with a friend and she likes to go on adventures (like me) while you would rather sleep and lounge then you will both have to compromise a little and get the best of both worlds. If going with a group there should be at least one person who shares similar inter-ests with you and if going solo get ready to find your own crew.

Be friendly:

This is very important when doing a solo vacation, most times you need to be open to mingling and talking to strangers to enjoy such trips to their maximum. Go on and say hello to someone new and you will be surprised at how genuine people can be. When I went to Venice years ago I met an older man who was also travelling alone and from helping each other take pictures we stayed in touch for many years. On another trip I met an older couple and spent the whole day shopping with them. I learnt so much from them and was blessed by just being around them as their friendship seemed so deep and sincere.

Please use good judgment and hang out in lonely areas with strangers.

Be safe:

This is important for any kind of vacation but more so for solo trips. Stay in tourist areas and resorts as many people there are quite friendly and when socialising watch your drinks as there have been reports of drinks being spiked. Even when with your friends or family, exercise caution and trust your instincts.

If it doesn’t feel safe then don’t do it. Get away totally:

You need to be committed to total relaxation when you are away on holiday. Ignore the temptation to roam your phone and give only those who need to contact you access to your details. Your dream holiday starts in your mind and once you believe it then you can achieve it and come back home fully rested and ready to face the world.

Chioma Nwokedi Momah, is a policy lawyer and author (chiomah@gmail.com)

