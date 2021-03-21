Getting rid of body odor

Body odor is one of the most sensitive things that affect women.

It is one of the reason women are expected to take more care

of themselves than men.

The fight against having body odor starts as early as you are born

for most baby girls.

Care givers who help new mothers to take care of the baby always

stress the importance of the first bath a baby is given.

And then as the child grows, she is thought about the sensitive

areas to pay more attention to while bathing.

As a grown adult, one should be conscious of when she sweats

and how often to bath to avoid odor. It also involves noticing when

the hair in the private areas needs shaving.

A woman’s body has so many baggage that can lead to odor if not

handled well. In recent times, sitting close to different women in

a bus, tricycle has not been funny. One either holds their breath or

change seat and that is not a good thing to notice about a woman.

The tips we are about to share are already known but there is need

for information to be repeated.

Bath at least twice daily: bathing thoroughly helps get rid of odor.

Especially when one concentrates on the part that gets less air

than every other part of the body which is the underarm and the

intimate area.

Shave: this is one part many women still think twice about.

As a woman, don’t compare your hygiene with that of the men.

Body odor is not good for both men and women but it is more dare

when a woman has odor than a man because a woman is expected

to know better.

Shave the armpit regularly. Growing hair under your arm and in

the pubic area gives room for bacteria that causes odor to grow. If

these airtight places are bushy, it will give room for more sweating.

Some home remedy recommend applying lemon to shaved underarm

to reduce odor especially if it comes from inner part of the

skin. (Verify from a dermatologist) Towel dry thorough before applying body cream.

Arm yourself with antiperspirant deodorants: this type of deodorants

is the first thing to sprays after leaving the bathroom and drying

your body with towel. Antiperspirant helps control sweating

under the arm and keeps you fresh half of the day.

Body sprays and perfumes should be your friend. Have at least

one in your handbag for the extra sunny day.

Eat healthy food and drink a lot of water because the outside

beauty comes from the inside.

During the Menstrual cycle, try not to wear one pad for too long.

Naturally, Blood smells let alone when it is enclosed in a place

where air hardly penetrates.

