Getting the right protection for telecoms infrastructure

Despite last year’s presidential order to security agencies to protect telecoms infrastructure across the country, attacks on the facilities have continued unabated. This has further strengthened the argument of the operators that what the sector needs is the declaration of telecoms infrastructure as a critical national asset. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

Barely a year after the announcement of a presidential directive on the protection of telecoms infrastructure across the country, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, last week disclosed that there were about 16,000 reported outages by mobile network operators in the country from January 2021 to July 2021. The outages, according to him, were due to fibre cuts, access denial, and theft, leading to service disruption in the affected areas. Incidentally, the directive to security agencies to protect telecommunications infrastructure across the country was also communicated by the minister, saying it would bring an end to the perennial service outages due to issues of theft, vandalism, and other attacks on such facilities. The pronouncement, according to the minister, s a testament to government’s seriousness in pursuing its digital economy agenda. But feelers from the telecommunications operators at that time was that such directive was just a flash in the pan. According to the operators, what the sector needs is an Executive Order that would declare telecoms infrastructure as a critical national infrastructure directive. The resort to the directive, when the government had initially promised an Executive Order to that effect had also raised questions among stakeholders. Thus, the recent report of outages, as disclosed by the Minister further justifies the stance of the operators.

The directive

Announcing the directive last year, Dr. Pantami said security agencies in the country were thenceforth responsible for the protection of telecommunications infrastructure across the country. According to him, this followed the presidential approval of his request to that effect. With the approval, he said the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Security Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) had been notified of the President’s directive. While declaring telecoms infrastructure as critical bational infrastructure that must be protected, the minister noted that “the ongoing COVID-19 has led to a massive migration to digital platforms and has increased the level of importance of critical national infrastructure to the sustenance of our economy and the security of the nation.”

Demand for Executive Order

Reacting to the directive, telecom operators, though appreciative of the gesture, had expressed worry that such pronouncement might be an exercise in futility. According to them, the high level of incessant disruptions of telecoms activities across states, coupled with the wilful destruction of telecoms facilities by social miscreants, could only be addressed through the signing of an Executive Order by President Mohammadu Buhari, because of the legal backing that comes with such orders. Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, said: “On the presidential pronouncement directing protection for all telecom installations and infrastructure, this is a step in the right direction, we are grateful for this and as evident following the pronouncement that some states are reducing and some eliminating Right of Way (ROW) charges, it is now obvious that we have more stakeholders joining us in ensuring further development of telecommunications in Nigeria towards realising our national broadband target. “We are grateful to Mr. President and we earnestly look forward to an Executive Order backing this pronouncement.”

Learning from other climes

Several countries of the world have in the past or recently deployed Executive Orders to address telecommunications challenges. This becomes a potent tool addressing pressing issues that require urgent attention, for which enacting new laws may delay. In the United States, for instance, the country signed its Executive Order for telecommunications EO 13010 on July 15, I996. The order, among other things, protects its telecom infrastructure, seeing it as a national infrastructure that requires special protection from threats of any kind. In South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa December 2019 signed the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act, which repeals the apartheid-era National Keypoints Act of 1980 and provides for publicprivate cooperation in the identification and protection of critical infrastructure in which telecoms is central.

Unfulfilled promise

During the official demo of 5G by MTN in November 2019 in Abuja, President Muhammed Buhari had promised an Executive Order to tackle challenges confronting the sector, especially rising cases of vandalism of telecoms infrastructure. Pantami, who disclosed this on behalf of the president, said a letter to that effect had been sent to the Attorney-General of Federa-tion for ratification. Pantami had also informed stakeholders that President Buhari was seeking the backing of the National Assembly (NASS), through proper legislation that will ensure telecoms infrastructure become Critical National Infrastructure (CNI). The minister said the president recognised the importance of the ICT sector to the economy, as such “all hands are on deck to ensure the environment is conducive for operators. “FG is passionate about ICT development in the country, especially looking at its contribution to the GDP. We all agreed that the environment is tough, but I can tell you as well that we are working fast to ensure things take appropriate shape.”

Telecoms as CNI

Telecommunications operators in the country had constantly beckoned on the Federal Government to declare their infrastructure as CNI, but nothing concrete has been achieved in the last few years. As a result, attacks on telecoms facilities have continued unabated across the country. Records from the (NCC) showed that the telecoms sector recorded over 33,000 cases of vandalism and stealing of facilities from June 2017 to August 2018. According to the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof, Umar Danbatta, the benefits and the useful services the country is currently enjoying now are being threatened by the spate of vandalisation of telecom infrastructure across the country. “We are worried that the vandalisation of telecom infrastructure is slowing the pace of growth, contributing to poor quality of services. The vandalisation of infrastructure comes in several ways. “Some vandals cut or destroy cables that provide services across geographical distances or communities. Some engage in the stealing of generators or diesel which are used to power base stations that make services available at all times. “We have situations where local communities or individuals bar technical staff of the service providers from installing equipment or carrying out the repair on existing systems. “We have situations where people engage in wilful destruction or damage of telecom infrastructure to extort money from service providers. The immediate past President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Olusola Teniola, had recently called on the police, National Security Advisers to the President, and other security agents to assist the industry in protecting of critical national infrastructure (CNI) that ICT infrastructure is now under. “This will help improve QoS and reduce the costs of repairs in the industry to a nominal level,” he said. Teniola noted that the infrastructure that is being rolled out to support broadband services needed to be fully protected from vandalism, theft, and destruction and, therefore, the enforcement of the CNI under the Cybercrime bill needs to be enacted without any further delay.

Last line

The increased telecom service outages due to theft and vandalisation of telecoms infrastructure are proofs that the presidential directive has not been effective. At this critical time when the government is hoping to revive the economy through ICT, the need for Executive Order for telecoms infrastructure protection in the short run and an enabling law, in the long run, cannot be overemphasised.

