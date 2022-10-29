Sports

Ghana can beat all teams at World Cup- Coach Addo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Otto Addo has claimed Ghana have what it takes to beat every team in the world ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. The Black Stars have been pooled in Group H of the global competition set for the Gulf nation alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. “First of all we want to play our style of play and I think Ghanaian teams in the past always play good football and this is also what we want and we had previous tournaments where I think showed that Ghana has good footballers and this is also what we want,” Addo t o l d 3 Sports. “This comes surely also with victories and I think this is the first thing we want. If we can survive the group stage which I said is going to be very tough, then anything is possible. “I know we can beat every team in the world. Everybody knows at the World Cup, it will not come like the whole world expects things to be. I think the first match is very decisive and from there we can know how to go on the second match.” Ghana will kick off their campaign in Qatar with a clash against Portugal at Stadium 974 on November 24 before they face South Korea in matchday two at Education City Stadium on November 28. The Black Stars will then wind up their group matches with a fixture against Uruguay at Al Wakrah Sports Complex on

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Eguavoen remains Interim Manager as NFF reconstitutes Super Eagles’ technical crew

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday announced the reconstitution of the technical crew of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles, with Augustine Eguavoen staying as Interim Technical Adviser while former Nigeria World Cup star and former U20 Boys’ Head Coach, Emmanuel Amuneke drafted in as immediate assistant to Eguavoen. One of the most […]
Sports

Ten Hag, Rashford win Premier League awards

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford have won the Premier League’s manager and player of the month awards for September. Ten Hag, 52, lost his first two competitive matches following his move from Ajax, but has since lead United to four consecutive league wins, reports the BBC. Victories against Liverpool and Southampton […]
Sports

Everton bring in England defender, Coady, on loan from Wolves

Posted on Author Reporter

  England defender Conor Coady has joined Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan, the Premier League clubs said on Monday. “It’s incredible to join Everton,” Coady, who spent the past seven years at Wolves and captained the team for the last four, told the club’s TV channel. “As soon as I heard the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica