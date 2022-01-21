Sports

Ghana captain Andre Ayew looks forward to next AFCON

Posted on

Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew has revealed he will be at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in 18 months’ time. The 32-year-old’s 2021 AFCON came to a disappointing end after receiving a red card in the 25th minute of Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to debutant Comoros Island. Ayew, who has been at the tournament seven times told reporters he would be at the next Nations Cup in Cate D’ Ivoire. “No, it is definitely not,” responded Ayew when asked if it was his last AFCON after the defeat on Tuesday night. He will be joining African legends Rigobert Song of Cameroon and Ahmed Hassan of Egypt should he represent Ghana at Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, after leading Ghana at AFCON 2021, he joins a list which includes Asamoah Gyan, Geremi Njitap (Cameroon), Boubacar Barry (Cote d’Ivoire), Siaka Tiene (Cote d’Ivoire), Kolo Toure (Cote d’Ivoire), Essam El Hadary (Egypt), Hossam Hassan (Egypt), and Seidou Keita (Mali) as players to have appeared at AFCON seven times. It will be on record that the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon has become Ghana’s worst ever appearance at continental showpiece. The Black Stars for the first time in the history of the tournament failed to win a game, and it was at their 23rd appearance since making their debut in 1956.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

