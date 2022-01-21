Ghana captain Andre Ayew looks forward to next AFCON

Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew has revealed he will be at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in 18 months’ time. The 32-year-old’s 2021 AFCON came to a disappointing end after receiving a red card in the 25th minute of Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to debutant Comoros Island. Ayew, who has been at the tournament seven times told reporters he would be at the next Nations Cup in Cate D’ Ivoire. “No, it is definitely not,” responded Ayew when asked if it was his last AFCON after the defeat on Tuesday night. He will be joining African legends Rigobert Song of Cameroon and Ahmed Hassan of Egypt should he represent Ghana at Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, after leading Ghana at AFCON 2021, he joins a list which includes Asamoah Gyan, Geremi Njitap (Cameroon), Boubacar Barry (Cote d’Ivoire), Siaka Tiene (Cote d’Ivoire), Kolo Toure (Cote d’Ivoire), Essam El Hadary (Egypt), Hossam Hassan (Egypt), and Seidou Keita (Mali) as players to have appeared at AFCON seven times. It will be on record that the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon has become Ghana’s worst ever appearance at continental showpiece. The Black Stars for the first time in the history of the tournament failed to win a game, and it was at their 23rd appearance since making their debut in 1956.
Osimhen, Bonke target victory against Liberia
Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, and newly invited midfielder, Innocent Bonke, are both optimistic of about the team starting the country’s World Cup qualifiers on a winning note when they take on Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on Friday. Osimhen believes the country will secure the World Cup ticket in Qatar starting with […]
CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba leave it late to beat Pirates
Cyril Olisema scored as late as the 95th minute, as Nigeria’s Enyimba defeated South African visitors Orlando Pirates 1-0 in Aba on Wednesday night to top Group A of the 2020-21 CAF Confederation Cup. With the score goalless five minutes into injury time, Enyimba was trailing the group on seven points, and with Algeria’s […]
Osimhen, Ndidi, Iheanacho face-off in Europa League
It will be faceoff as three Super Eagles players clash in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday with Leicester City welcoming Napoli to the King Power Stadium. There was doubt about the participation of Super Eagles striker, Osimhen and two other Napoli players, David Ospina and Amir Rrahmani, after they’ve all travelled to the UK’s […]
