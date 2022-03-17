Ghana coach Addo invites 27 players for Nigeria clash

Black Stars interim coach Otto Addo has settled on a 27-man squad for the all important 2022 World Cup qualification play-off against Nigeria later this month, GHANAsoccernet.com understands. Ghana tackle neighbouring Nigeria in a two-legged affair to vie for one of the five slots for Africa at the Mundial in Qatar later this year. Addo and his assistants after their scouting for the best of talents to don the White shirt for Ghana have selected 27 players for the doubleheader encounter. GHANAsoccernet.com can report that the technical handlers are inviting 4 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 10 midfielders and 5 attackers who will defend the Ghana colours against Nigeria. Only three debutants have been handed call-ups to face Nigeria. The Black Stars will tackle the Super Eagles in the first leg fixture on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium. The second leg will take in Abuja at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

