Ghana election: Obasanjo writes NPP, NDC, calls for peaceful, credible polls

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on the leadership of two main political parties in Ghana, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) to desist from actions that are capable of destroying the country ahead of the December 7 elections.

 

The former President, in a letter addressed to the parties, sought for building efforts aimed at enhancing mutual trust and confidence among themselves in the relevant national institutions and in the electoral process.

 

Obasanjo, through his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi yesterday also urged the Presidential candidates to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and ensure a peaceful and credible election. The letter reads in part: “As leaders of the two main political parties, this is the legacy you have entrusted to preserve heading into elections.

 

“Your role is unique in that, the NPP and the NDC are the main players, have made significant contributions to the peace and stability of Ghana and are vested with the capacity, influence and control to constructively shape national discussions and processes such as the upcoming elections.

 

“In this vein, the success or failure of the elections, a key aspect of democratic consolidation in Ghana will largely depend on the posture of the NPP and the NDC leadership and how that is manifested by the actions of their supporters. “The NPP and NDC are opponents and not enemies in this process

. They are both indispensable beyond the elections to preserve peace and stability of Ghana. “That is why amid the tensions and disagreements, they must desist from language that incites violence and hate while reinforcing the messages of peace and togetherness.

 

“Therefore, I implore you to approach these elections with very competitive spirit but also with respect for one another, respect for Democrat, values, love for country and a sense of responsibility to preserve the gains Ghana has made since the advent of democracy.

 

. “Let me also take this opportunity to make a special appeal to the Presidential candidates of the two main parties who are both my brothers to demonstrate the statesmanship that they are known for throughout the election process.”

