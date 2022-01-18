Sports

Ghana face Comoros in decisive game

The Black Stars of Ghana yesterday arrived the city of Garoua ahead of their crucial final group game against Comoros tomorrow.

Ghana currently with one point in two games after a loss and draw against Morocco and Gabon while Comoros is without a point so far in the competition.

Ngowet Allevinah scored a late equaliser to earn Gabon an important 1-1 draw in Ghana’s last game in Yaoundé.

The Black Stars will be without forward Benjamin Tetteh, who was handed a three-match ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The 24-year-old was sent off for his part in an on-pitch melee after full-time following the Black Stars’ 1-1 draw against Gabon on Friday.

The disciplinary board of CAF, the tournament organisers, added an extra game to the standard two-match ban for a straight red card.

He will not be able to feature again in Cameroon until the semi-finals – should the West Africans progress that far at the tournament.

All eyes will be on Abedi Ayew to get the goals for Ghana in this encounter in which a draw could spell doom for the Black Stars.

 

