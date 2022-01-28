Sports

Ghana fire coach Rajevac after AFCON flop

Posted on

Gh a n a have fired coach Milovan Rajevac eight days after the Black Stars crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations in the group stages. The country’s football association first discussed the 68-year-old Serb’s position just three days after the shock 3-2 loss to Comoros which sealed their fate at the tournament in Cameroon. “This follows the receipt of the technical report from the coach, and the report from the management committee, following Ghana’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations,” a GFA statement on Wednesday said.

“The GFA will soon announce the reconstituted technical team and management committee after due engagement with all relevant stakeholders.” Ghana will need to have a coach in place ahead of their crucial two-legged 2022 World Cup play-off against West African arch-rivals Nigeria in March. The Black Stars suffered a dismal tournament in Cameroon under Rajevac, taking only a single point from games against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros and finishing bottom of group C. The defeat by Comoros in a game they needed to win to qualify for the last 16 marked one of the lowest points in the national team’s history. Rajevac was re-appointed for his second spell as Ghana boss in September 2021 and initially did well, successfully guiding Ghana through the second round of World Cup qualifying with a controversial win against South Africa

 

Our Reporters

Sports

Oyo, Ekiti shine as 4th MP Tiger Tennis ends

Posted on

Mubarak Ganiu claimed the boy’s under 14 title while Success Ogunjobi emerged champions in girl’s category as the 4th MP Tiger Tennis Junior Championship was rounded off at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja Sunday evening. In a keenly contested final, Mubarak from Oyo state got the better of Seun Ogunsakin of Ekiti 6-4, 6-4 as […]
Sports

EPL: Brighton close to safety after beating Leeds

Posted on

•Man City beat Palace, could win title this weekend   Brighton moved within touching distance of Premier League safety for another season as Graham Potter’s hosts opened a 10-point gap to the relegation places with victory over Leeds United.   With four games to play, the Seagulls – looking to secure a fifth successive season […]

Tyson Fury WBC Heavyweight World Title and lineal crown with an eleventhround TKO champion Deontay Wilder
Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: Fury beats Wilder in thrilling trilogy bout

Posted on

…Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba loses Intercontinental title bid Tyson Fury delivered a thrilling 11th-round stoppage over Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight crown as their trilogy bout produced another classic on an electric night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Twenty months since Fury dethroned the American, the 33-year-old had to show all his […]

