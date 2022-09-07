News Top Stories

Ghana grants United Nigeria approval for flight services to Accra

Nigeria’s flag-carrier, United Nigeria Airlines Limited, is on the verge of beginning its operations to Accra, Ghana, as plans are afoot to expand its services to the West African sub-region. The airline with a base at Enugu International Airport and an office in Abuja, is anticipated to finish the necessary procedures and startconductingcommercial flights to Ghana. “United Nigeria Airline Company Limited from Nigeria has been designated through diplomatic channels to commence commercial flight operations into Ghana,” Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Charles Kraikue, confirmedto New Telegraph. The sources said the Nigerian carrier, which operates a fleet of four Embraer ERJ-145LR and presently operates domestic flights to Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Yenogoa, Anambra, Asaba, and Osubi Ghana grants United Nigeria approval for flight services to Accra is also carefully planning its schedule and will announce it in the months ahead. The spokesmanforUnited Nigeria Airlines, Mr Achillus Chud-Uchegbu, told our correspondent that the carrier had indeed applied to the Ghana CAA asthe carrier plans to operate in the West Coast. He added that the carrier wasintheprocessof expanding its fleet of aircraft by acquiringmoreairplanestoservice not only the Accra route but many others in West and Central Africa.

 

