Ghana in trouble, Osimhen’ll face Black Stars with anger for missing AFCON – Kpakor

…Insists Eagles technically superior to opponents

 Ex-international Moses Kpakor has described the form of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as frightening, saying the Napoli forward will play with anger for missing the Nations Cup when Nigeria face Ghana in World Cup qualifiers next week.

Osimhen was one of the big names that couldn’t make the Nigerian squad to the last African Cup of Nations held in Cameroon due to injury but the forward has hit a rich vein of form which has seen him scoring four goals in Napoli’s last two matches.

Kpakor said it is gratifying to see the striker hit such form ahead of the crucial World Cup playoffs, saying the Eagles will benefit from the striker’s return to the set-up. The former BBC Lions of Gboko midfielder said it was evident the Eagles missed Osimhen at the Nations Cup and that will even serve as a motivation to the striker to give his best over the two matches.

“We are blessed to have a striker like Osimhen; he is one of the best strikers in Africa at the moment and what he does for his team every week support my assertion. Africa missed him at the Nations Cup and I think he will play with anger against Ghana.

“The Eagles would have gone far if he was in the team to the Nations Cup especially in a match as important as that of Tunisia.

But he has opportunity to make all the difference now and I am sure he will help the Eagles with the kind of form that he has now,” he added Kpakor who was in Nigeria’s team to Senegal 1992 AFCON, said the Eagles are a better team than Black Stars and if the Nigerian team play to their potential they should not struggle to pick the ticket ahead of their rivals.

 

“Historical, this is a big faceoff; Ghana and Nigeria rivalry has gone a long way but we can notice that the Eagles have had upper hands in recent years. More so, if we consider what we played at the Nations Cup and the performance of the Black Stars, then Eagles shouldn’t have problems winning the ticket,” he said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
