Ghana must accept all criticisms – Ayew

Black Stars of Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, has said the team must accept criticism from the nation where also apologizing for their woeful performance at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Ghana was eliminated on Tuesday in the group stage after securing just a point in three games with the most shocking result the 3-2 defeat against Comoros on the final day of the group stages. Ayew, the son of former star, Abedi Pele, bagged a red card in the game making it a tough task for his teammates to get the job done. “We didn’t have a good AFCON and when you look at all the goals conceded, against Morocco, Gabon, then we need to learn,” he said.

“There is need to go back and plan ahead, take every criticism, apologise to the nation for not getting to the next stage of the competition. “As players, we were very disappointed because this is not Ghana, but as a person, I always live to fight another day, we will be back.” Meanwhile, defender Jonathan Mensah, has tagged the AFCON the worst for Ghana since 2006 when they suffered the same fate. Mensah was disappointed that the team didn’t even win a game as he described the situation as a tough way to be eliminated.

 

