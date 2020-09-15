Ghana-Nigeria dispute: Council foresees better trade relations

Boost

The Ghana Nigeria Business Council (GNBC), a registered not-for-profit entity, has expressed confidence in the parley between both countries towards resolving recent trade dispute.

The council lauded the efforts by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to enhance trade relations between the two West African economic giants.

Last week during a meeting between Ghana and Nigeria regarding trade partnership, President Akufo-Addo stated the importance of Ghana hosting a trade council for Nige-rians in Ghana.With such an announcement, the GNBC has said ahead of its relaunch on October 8, it has already been serving the suggested purpose for Nigerian members in Ghana since 2014.

In addition, to support patronage for Nigerian businesses to operate in Ghana, the council has also partnered with the Nigeria Ghana Business Council located in Lagos, Nigeria – which supports and promotes Ghanaians to do business in Nigeria.

“We would like to congratulate our President Nana Akufo- Addo, senior members of his delegation including Speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, and the Nigerian delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Femi Gbajabiamila on the diplomacy and seriousness displayed in dealing with this situation,” a statement from the organisation said.

The GNBC noted that it had been in talks with key partners and those who are involved in the trade disputes, and at this stage it would like to congratulate government for organising an inter-ministerial commission at government level to deal with this matter at hand.

According to the group, “the formation of this committee highlights the level of importance Ghana places on ensuring the relationship with Nigeria is at the forefront and that the matters get resolved asap.”

The council is, therefore, urging government and other stakeholders to provide sufficient endorsement and support to the organisation in order to assist it in accelerating growth within the private sector, and ensuring that it is able to provide seamless and consistent support.

“We wholeheartedly welcome the proffered suggestion that as an organisation we are backed by legislation on both sides, to further assist in reducing any difficulties experienced by Nigerians while doing business in Ghana.

“On Thursday 8th October, we at the Ghana Nigeria Business Council will be relaunching our services in Ghana after a year of restructuring the organisation and ensuring that we are well-aligned with our members, providing them with the necessary services and support.

We are presently engaging corporate Nigerian companies through to traders, ensuring that they are all bestequipped to successfully navigate the Ghanaian business terrain while being compliant and within our laws.

“At present, the GNBC has strategic partnerships with the Nigerian High Commission, GIPC, and Private Enterprise Fund. We are constantly growing our partnerships to ensure that we provide real value to our members. We look forward to working with government and all key stakeholders to ensure all current matters are resolved and that we set a great foundation for trade between Ghana and Nigeria.”

