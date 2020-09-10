Ghana, Nigeria rivalry: Matters arising

The frosty relation between Ghana and Nigeria dates back to the colonial era when both states were agitating for flag independence from the same colonial master, Great Britain. Each country wanted to achieve the status of unencumbered statehood before the other. Ghana ultimately won when the dominant Ahmadu Bello-led Northern Peoples’ Congress (NPC) insisted that it was premature for Nigeria to become an independent nation. Ghana consequently achieved flag independence in 1957, while Nigeria was to do so three long years later. Majority of those who led the struggle for independence in Nigeria were either educated in Ghanaian institutions or worked in Ghana for a while as journalists or were mentored by Kwame Nkrumah.

It was therefore to be expected that though a very tiny nation relative to the size and population of Nigeria, Ghana saw herself as the tail wagging the dog of political relationship between both nations. But that was not all. The competition for status reared up its ugly head when the formation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) was mooted in 1961. Ghana and Nigeria belonged to two opposing camps.

The Casablanca Group led by some of the continent’s most prominent ‘radicals,’ such as Gamal Abdel-Nasser of Egypt, Ghana’s Nkrumah and Guinea’s Sekou Toure – desired the political unification of Africa under a supranational, pan-African authority after the manner of the European Economic Community. Member-nations of the group also pledged to support the nationalist movement fighting for Algerian independence from France.

But the rival bloc, known as the Monrovia Group, comprising the greater number of African leaders, including Liberia’s William Tolbert and Nigeria’s Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa, held a limited view of Pan-Africanism that did not envisage the loss of nationalism and independent statehood. Members equally backed the colonial master, France, against the Algerian resistance.

The groups also supported opposing factions in the Congo Crisis of 1960-65 based on their world view and doctrinal leanings. Although the Casablanca Group, for lack of critical mass, had to set aside its ‘radical’ values and ideas to make the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) a reality in 1963, its leaders never stopped perceiving those on the other side of the divide as stooges of former colonial powers – and this was largely reflected by way of the OAU being a toothless bulldog that achieved very little by way of integration and unity on the continent.

The other causative factor is the animosity arising from intense rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria in the field of sports, especially football. It is equally obvious that the tit-for-tat maltreatment of Nigerians in Ghana and Ghanaians in Nigeria is deeply rooted in the Mosaic law of “An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth.” The first significant deportation of Nigerians from the Gold Coast (the pre-independence name of Ghana) occurred as far back as 1954. Another wave of deportations took place four years later in 1958.

But by far the most far-reaching was the deportation of about three million other African and non-African immigrants – with Nigerians constituting about 80 per cent – in 1969 under the “Ghana Aliens Compliance Order” (GACO) enacted by Ghanaian Prime Minister Kofi Busia.

In 1983 – in the wake of devastating riots that engulfed parts of the North as well as to justify the politically-motivated deportation of Shugaba Abdurrahman Darman, the highly influential majority leader of the Great Nigerian Peoples Party in the old Borno State House of Assembly – all of which occurred in 1980 – President Shehu Shagari issued an executive order mandating the deportation of about two million undocumented immigrants back to their home countries.

Given that Ghanaians comprised not less than 75 per cent of the deportees, the order came to be known as “Ghana must Go!” A Freudian slip made by the Ghanaian Information Minister at a recent widely publicised press interview, lend credence to the supposition that the doctrine of reciprocity premises the unparalleled harassment Nigerian retail business owners are currently experiencing in Ghana. He posited that the decision of the Nigerian government to close the Seme Krake border since August 2019 to date has continued to gravely affect other countries in the ECOWAS economic bloc.

It is therefore crystalclear that the decision of the Ghanaian authorities to start enforcing the draconian provisions of its Investment Promotion Act 865 enacted in 2013 is nothing more than a retaliatory measure. Section 27(1) of the Act stipulates that “A person who is not a (Ghanaian) citizen, or an enterprise which is not wholly owned by a citizen, shall not invest or participate in the sale of goods or provision of services in a market, petty trading or hawking or selling of goods in a stall at any place.”

Section 28(1) of the same Act stipulates that “A foreigner may participate in an enterprise specified in Section 27 if that person, in the case of a joint enterprise with a partner, who is a (Ghanaian) citizen, invests a foreign capital of not less than $200,000 (about N80 million) in cash or capital goods relevant to the investment or a combination of both by way of equity participation and the partner, who is a citizen, does not have less than 10 per cent equity participation in the joint enterprise.”

The Act further provides that “A person, who is not a (Ghanaian) citizen, may engage in a trading enterprise if that person invests in the enterprise not less than $1million (about N400million!!) in cash or goods and services relevant to the investment.

Such an investor is also required to employ at least 20 skilled Ghanaians.” What the Ghanaian government seeks to achieve with this law is very obvious. Not only does it want to shut out foreigners by infusing landmines in the retail sector, but it is also hoping that foreigners who miraculously beat the long odds would be forced into starting an Apprenticeship Scheme that would see Ghanaians acquiring the necessary skills and competencies to eventually enable them take over the sector.

The major reason why governments are greatly enamoured of indigenisation programmes centres on the potential to reduce the domination of foreign participation in the national economy while encouraging citizens to own, manage and control strategic sectors of the economy. Other reasons include: creating employment opportunities as indigenous workers occupy posts and businesses vacated by departing foreigners; maximising local retention/reinvestment of profits and conserving foreign exchange reserves by curbing capital repatriation abroad. But the indigenisation programmes were abject failures in the countries where they were launched.

There are several reasons for this awkward turn of expectations. First, how really strategic is retail trade in the overall scheme of things? And even where and when it is deemed as very strategic – in line with the aphorism that a chain is as strong as its weakest link – does not ring-fencing businesses some individuals laboured to build and transferring them to others amount to reaping where one did not plant, and against the laws of Nature and God? Third, it causes drastic reductions in Foreign Domestic Investment (FDI), and can actually lead to increased capital flight as foreign-owned businesses are forced to relocate. Fourth, the targeted economic sector could be irredeemably ruined if businesses are either transferred to, or forcibly taken over by, people who lack managerial experience and competence to handle them.

The embedded theme in all indigenisation programmes appears to be very logical and laudable. But it must be noted that they are nevertheless largely driven by organised pressure groups and opposition parties and stoked by a strong urge of nationalism rather than sensible pragmatism.

“All reformism,” read a graffiti written during the 1968 French student revolt, “is characterised by utopian strategy and tactical opportunism.” An Indigenisation Policy has become more of a government tool to divert attention by presenting external “enemies” as scapegoats to counter plummeting popularity ratings and leadership failure, leading to its being shortly discarded when the political environment becomes more conducive.

The GIPCA is not different from the rest. It is even more ironical that Ghana has chosen to exhume the corpse of a programme Nigeria buried nearly half a century ago with the promulgation and subsequent repeal of the Nigerian Enterprises Promotion Decree. So, how should the Nigerian government respond to the latest provocation by the Ghanaian authorities? Should it retaliate with its own version of the Investment Act aimed at expelling thousands of Ghanaian citizens engaged in basic economic sectors? I would hardly recommend such a course of action; not just because it is a sick dog that would return to its own vomit, but also because, as a Persian proverb so aptly avers: “Blood cannot be washed out with blood.” English philosopher and statesman Francis Bacon poignantly posited that “In taking revenge, a man is but even with his enemy; but in passing it over, he is superior.”

Still, the Ghanaian authorities must realise that the patience of Nigerians is wearing very thin. Majority of Nigerians raised their eyebrows in complete incredulity when the Ghanaian Information Minister ascribed the maltreatment of Nigerians in Ghana to the loss of revenues by Ghanaian exporters arising from the Seme border closure.

They wondered that if Ghana that has no direct border with Nigeria is adopting such an extreme measure in protest what then would be expected of the Republic of Benin whose economy is nearly 80 per cent dependent on cross-border dumping of foreign goods in Nigeria. Wage a war against Nigeria? How else can the taunting and harassment of Nigerian businessmen in Ghana be interpreted if not as a clear case of ‘Naijaphobia’ when it is occurring so soon after a Ghanaian citizen took the unprecedented step of destroying part of the buildings within the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra! The fact remains that it is hardly in Ghana’s interest for more and more Nigerians to goad their leaders to react more forcefully to avoid being accused of failing to protect the welfare and lives of Nigerians abroad. It must, however, be conceded that the Ghanaian and Nigerian actions do appear to violate existing treaties and protocols on free movement of persons and trade. It therefore behoves both nations to toe the path of peace.

They should immediately set up a Joint Action Committee to holistically mediate this brewing crisis along with all lingering animosities. One or both of the parties are encouraged to approach the ECOWAS Court for adjudication as a last resort should all diplomatic efforts fail. But no matter how the current crisis is resolved, it is high time Nigerian authorities robustly interrogated the nation’s longstanding Africa-centred foreign affairs policy narrative. We must not shy away from deploying our enormous diplomatic arsenal – skills, competencies and comparative advantages – to speedily squelch irritations and crises of this nature both now and in the future. One important variable to take cognizance of is that the affected traders are economic migrants that have left the shores of Nigeria to seek greener pastures abroad. So, the most fundamental measure the government must adopt to curb the migratory process is to make the national economy buoyant.

But this is easier said than done. First, inadequate financial resources and pandemic corruption seem set to continue to militate against meaningful economic development. Second, it is long term in nature and the doctrine of necessity makes it imperative for the Muhammadu Buhari administration to harvest short-term hanging fruits to placate a seething and restless citizenry. We must, however, thank God for little mercies at a time like this.

Given the penchant to engage in primordial argumentations in this country, can anyone imagine just how the print and electronic media, especially social media platforms, would be buzzing with conspiracy theories, considering the government’s lacklustre response to the perfidy in Ghana if the Foreign Affairs Minister is not of Igbo extraction?

Okoye, a public affairs analyst writes from Abuja

Like this: Like Loading...