Ghana pip Nigeria to World Cup ticket

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will not play at the Qatar 2022 World Cup after playing out a 1-1 draw against Ghana at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja yesterday evening Nigeria went into the game, knowing they needed an outright win to qualify, having played a goalless draw in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday night. The Super Eagles started the game, dominating possession as expected, but the Ghanaians defended well and were dangerous on the break. Despite the early possession from the Super Eagles, it was the Ghanaians who got into goalscoring positions. And their effort eventually paid off in the tenth minute, courtesy of a fortunate shot from Arsenal’s Thomas Partey.

The Arsenal midfielder fired in a shot from the edge box that went under the arms of Francis Uzoho. The goal silenced the 60,000 people at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, but it brought the Super Eagles players to life. Austin Eguavoen’s men took the game to the Black Stars and could have gotten their equaliser but were denied two times by Joseph Wollacott in Ghana’s goal. However, they would not be denied minutes later after they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Ademola Lookman following a VAR review. Starting his first game in front of the home crowd, the Leicester City man was adjudged to have been fouled in the buildup to one of Nigeria’s attempts for an equaliser.

Captain William Troost-Ekong stepped up to take the penalty, and he made no mistake, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way. The equaliser brought more energy to Nigeria’s play, who kept pushing for a second goal. However, Ghana defended resiliently to ensure the first half ended with the scores tied. The second half resumed with Nigeria on the front foot but again were limited to half chances.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...