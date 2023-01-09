Business

Ghana poised to request debt relief under G20 common framework’

Ghana is poised to request debt relief via the G20 Common Framework programme and has sought reassurances that the negotiations can be expedited before proceeding, Reuters said over the weekend, citing sources.

The crisis-hit country, which secured a $3 billion staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in mid-December, has been hesitating due to the long delays faced by other countries using the process, one source familiar with the government’s thinking said.

The West African country must restructure its debt to get the final approval to access the IMF funds. In December, Ghana launched a domestic debt exchange and later said it would default on nearly all of its $28.4 billion of external debts.

 

The source said Ghana had reached out to the Paris Club of creditor countries in December to ask for assurances that the Common Framework process, set up by the Group of 20 leading economies in 2020 in response to COVID-19, could be expedited. If it received such assurances, the government would quickly sign onto the Common Framework, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

 

A Paris Club official told Reuters that the group had received a letter from Ghana’s government, but declined to give further detail. Another source with knowledge of Ghana’s debt restructuring said it was hard to see any other outcome for Ghana than signing up to the Common Framework as they have left themselves no other options.

 

A third source, who is familiar with the thinking of the IMF, said Ghana going through the Common Framework programme was under discussion and the most probable outcome, as well as the preferred option for the Paris Club. The Common Framework, designed to allow for speedy debt reworks, has been widely criticised for its glacial progress.

 

