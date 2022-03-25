Sports

Ghana tie will be tough but we’ll qualify – Eguavoen

Super Eagles Manager Austin Eguavoen has said the 2002 World Cup playoff against the Black Stars will be explosive but he hopes to finish the work at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. He said his players were well-motivated, fit, sharp and ready to qualify for Qatar later on in the year. “We are going to treat them with all respect, there good side and not a pushover, as you know we are archrivals but we want is to be at World Cup in Qatar,” he said. We will get over them. It is a two legged game at the end of day we will qualify for the World Cup.

Eguavoen however said he would not disclose his starting eleven insisting he will keep his card to his chest. The former Super Eagles defender said he was not bothered about whoever the Black Stars will parade rather than concentrate on his strategy. “The game is important; we want to flag our high in Qatar.

A lot of people follow Super Eagles and we do not want not to disappoint them. We want to try and finish the game there and if we don’t we want to get a draw and come and finish it at home,” he said. He explained that all the players were rearing to go and will not commit the same mistakes they made at the last AFCON in Cameroon.

 

