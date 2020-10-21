Ghana to hold national conference on AfCFTA

The Ghanaian Government has said it would hold a two-day National Conference in Accra on the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (Af- CFTA) agreement.

The national conference is organised by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI), the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and the National AfCFTA Coordination Office, in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission (UNECA).

A statement issued in Accra on Sunday by the Ministry of Trade and industry said the theme of the conference is “Empowering Ghanaian Businesses to harness the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement under the framework of the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS)”

The statement said: “the National Conference will bring together relevant stakeholders from the private and public sectors in Ghana to discuss Government of Ghana’s export development interventions aimed at empowering the private sector to harness the benefits of the AfCFTA”.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to open the two-day conference and will use the opportunity to articulate government’s commitment to the AfCFTA and to the empowerment of the private sector to boost Ghana’s trade with continental Africa, with trading scheduled to start on January 1st, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...