Ghana to limit number of fans going to cameroon

Ghana’s Presidential Advisor on Health Dr Nsiah Asare has disclosed that government will limit the number of supporters to be airlifted to Cameroon to support the Black Stars at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Thetournamentkicksoff onJanuary 9 and Ghana will begin it campaign on January 10 against Morocco in Yaounde. Dr Nsiah Asare indicated that the number of supporters traveling to the host country will be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus he expects the number of traveling supporters from Ghana to Cameroon to be limited. “CAF has it regulations and they will make sure the number of people attending the tournament is reduced”, he told Happy FM. “We will also make sure we adhere strictly to the CAF rules. Whatever CAF will direct we will make sure we adhere to itdirectly. Iamnotsuremorepeoplewillgo like the previous edition”, he added.

