Sports

Ghana to limit number of fans going to cameroon

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ghana’s Presidential Advisor on Health Dr Nsiah Asare has disclosed that government will limit the number of supporters to be airlifted to Cameroon to support the Black Stars at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Thetournamentkicksoff onJanuary 9 and Ghana will begin it campaign on January 10 against Morocco in Yaounde. Dr Nsiah Asare indicated that the number of supporters traveling to the host country will be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus he expects the number of traveling supporters from Ghana to Cameroon to be limited. “CAF has it regulations and they will make sure the number of people attending the tournament is reduced”, he told Happy FM. “We will also make sure we adhere strictly to the CAF rules. Whatever CAF will direct we will make sure we adhere to itdirectly. Iamnotsuremorepeoplewillgo like the previous edition”, he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

WBF world title fight: Ridwan promises to defeat Mathias

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria’s Riidwan ” Scorpion ” Oyekola says he is ready for his Argentine opponent as they prepare for their World title fight on Sunday.   Ridwan will at the Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort (Hospitality) Ltd, Ibadan meet Lucas Mathias Montesino in a 10-round fight for the vacant International WBF Super Featherweight title.   Speaking […]
Sports

Lagos SWAN elects new Excos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Lagos Chapter has elected new executive committee members. The Chapter re-elected Debo Oshundun of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as the new chairman while Oluchi Tobe-Chukwu of Sports Ville returned elected as the Vice Chairman. Mr. Bunmi Ogunyale of The Sun newspaper also returned elected as the Chapter’s […]
Sports

Okocha urges Salah to join Barcelona

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Super Eagles and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Jay- Jay Okocha has urged Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to join Barcelona. The Egypt international has been delivering consistent performances for the Reds since teaming up with the club in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma. The forward’s contribution helped Jurgen Klopp’s men win the Champions League […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica