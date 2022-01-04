Sports

Ghana to miss Kudus

The Black Stars will be without star midfielder Mohammed Kudus for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

 

The 21-year-old was named in Milovan Rajevac’s 30-man squad for the tournament last month.

 

Kudus suffered a rib injury whilst playing for Ghana last November in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and has not featured for his club since then.

 

The Dutch side have communicated to the Ghana Football Association that Mohammed Kudus will not be available for the AFCON due to match fitness as he focuses on his recovery.

 

This was confirmed by the Ghana FA Spokesperson Henry Asante Twum in an interview with the media.

 

