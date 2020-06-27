Ghana to rebuild demolished embassy building, says Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said the government of Ghana promised to rebuild the demolished building belonging to the Nigerian embassy in Accra. According to him, the Ghanaian government has also promised to cede the property as well as all documents relating to it to the Nigerian embassy. Gbajabiamila said this on his official social media pages yesterday, where he revealed that the promise was secured through a telephone discussion he had with the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Mr. Aaron Mike Oquaye, on Thursday. The Ghanaian Speaker had assured Speaker Gbajabiamila that the parliament would work with their Executive to ensure the matter is resolved diplomatically.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker, said: “Yesterday (Thursday) I had a good and constructive discussion with His Excellency Rt. Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament.

“He reassured me of the respect and regard the people of Ghana have for Nigeria. “He stated the Ghanaian government is taking the demolishment with all seriousness and has taken the following actions: (1) Perpetrators have been arrested and investigation is ongoing; (2) the Property will be ceded and all documents handed over to Nigeria under the Compulsory Acquisition Act of Ghana; (3) the destroyed High Commission quarters will be rebuilt by the government of Ghana.” According to Gbajabiamila, his Ghanaian counterpart stated firmly that, “Ghana will not allow anyone to peril the deep and long relationship between our two countries. “Together, we will find sustainable ways to rebuild good relations between our countries and unite our people in our collective interest as Africans.”

