News

Ghana to rebuild demolished embassy building, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said the government of Ghana promised to rebuild the demolished building belonging to the Nigerian embassy in Accra. According to him, the Ghanaian government has also promised to cede the property as well as all documents relating to it to the Nigerian embassy. Gbajabiamila said this on his official social media pages yesterday, where he revealed that the promise was secured through a telephone discussion he had with the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Mr. Aaron Mike Oquaye, on Thursday. The Ghanaian Speaker had assured Speaker Gbajabiamila that the parliament would work with their Executive to ensure the matter is resolved diplomatically.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker, said: “Yesterday (Thursday) I had a good and constructive discussion with His Excellency Rt. Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament.

“He reassured me of the respect and regard the people of Ghana have for Nigeria. “He stated the Ghanaian government is taking the demolishment with all seriousness and has taken the following actions: (1) Perpetrators have been arrested and investigation is ongoing; (2) the Property will be ceded and all documents handed over to Nigeria under the Compulsory Acquisition Act of Ghana; (3) the destroyed High Commission quarters will be rebuilt by the government of Ghana.” According to Gbajabiamila, his Ghanaian counterpart stated firmly that, “Ghana will not allow anyone to peril the deep and long relationship between our two countries. “Together, we will find sustainable ways to rebuild good relations between our countries and unite our people in our collective interest as Africans.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AP-NORC poll: Trump adds to divisions in an unhappy country

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Americans are deeply unhappy about the state of their country — and a majority think President Donald Trump is exacerbating tensions in a moment of national crisis, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. With less than five months until Election Day, the survey offers few bright spots […]
News

CJN inaugurates new PCA, Justice Mensem

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, yesterday inaugurated a substantive President for the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, with a charge to maintain the credibility of the appellate court. The CJN, who performed the inauguration at the Supreme Court, challenged the new president to live up to expectations by maintaining […]
News

Twitter labels new Trump tweet ‘offensive’, hides it from public view

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had placed a warning notice on a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump for violating its policy against abusive behavior. “There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” the president’s tweet read. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: